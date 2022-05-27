Connect with us

2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round Day 2 Results- Women

Results and updates from Day two at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR, on Thursday (26).

Published

Julien-Alfred-beats-Kevon-Davis-at-Big-12-Outdoor-Championships-2022
Julien Alfred beats Kevon Davis at Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022. Photo by Texas track and field

The following are results and updates from Day two at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR, on Thursday (26).

Competition on the second day dedicated to the women as they started their respective hunts for place to the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, to be held on June 8-11 at Hayward Field.

Several athletes from a number of the standout conferences were in action on the day, including athletes from the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC leagues. Read more: Results on Day2: 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round

The meet is being used to select the respective fields for the national championships next month with the top athletes from this section joining those advancing from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round, which is also taking place this week at the Haugh Track and Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University.

2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round Day 2 Results

DayStartThursday EventsRndStart ListResult
Thursday10:00 AMWomen HammerFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday2:00 PMWomen JavelinFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:00 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:00 PMWomen Long JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMWomen 1500 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMWomen Pole VaultFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:00 PMWomen 100 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:00 PMWomen Shot PutFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:25 PMWomen 400 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:50 PMWomen 800 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday8:20 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday8:45 PMWomen 200 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday9:10 PMWomen 10000 MSemifinalsStart ListResult
