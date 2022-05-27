2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round Day 2 Results- Women

The following are results and updates from Day two at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, AR, on Thursday (26).

Competition on the second day dedicated to the women as they started their respective hunts for place to the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, to be held on June 8-11 at Hayward Field.

Several athletes from a number of the standout conferences were in action on the day, including athletes from the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC leagues. Read more: Results on Day2: 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round

The meet is being used to select the respective fields for the national championships next month with the top athletes from this section joining those advancing from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round, which is also taking place this week at the Haugh Track and Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University.