2022 Pittsburgh Half Marathon results; Kiptoo, Rotich claim titles

PITTSBURGH, PA — The results and recap from the 2022 Pittsburgh Half Marathon, which took place on Sunday, 1 May. The race is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races series.

Kenyans Wesley Kiptoo and Caroline Rotich, the former Boston Marathon champion, picked the victories in men’s and women’s respective races this weekend.

In the men’s contest, 2021 NCAA Indoor 5000m champion Kiptoo made a winning start to his professional road racing career after crossing the finish line in 1:01:26 to hold off compatriot James Ngandu, who ran 1:01:28 for second.

“Today, I raced my first half marathon at the @pghmarathon And I won! I am very pleased with my time of 1:01:25,” Kiptoo, the HOKA Northern Arizona Elite representative, said on his official Twitter account.

“Thanks to the race organizers for giving us the opportunity to race today. Thanks to @hoka@naz_elite and @hawimanagement for all their support.”

Kiptoo, who only recently signed with HOKA NAZ Elite and forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility with Iowa State University, was building on his 13:34.93 third-place performance over 5000m at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays last month.

USA’s Jared Ward ran 1:03:38 for third place, finishing ahead of Lawi Lalang (1:03:44) and Aidan Reed (1:05:12) in rounding out the top five.

The women’s race went to 2015 Boston Marathon champion Rotich, who clocked 1:09:31 for first place, beating Kenyan-born American runner Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk (1:09:56) and another U.S. runner Sarah Sellers (1:11:53).

2022 Pittsburgh Half Marathon results

Men’s Half Marathon

Final

1 Wesley KIPTOO KEN 1:01:26- debut

2 James NGANDU KEN 1:01:28

3 Jared WARD USA 1:03:38

4 Lawi LALANG USA 1:03:44

5 Aidan REED USA 1:05:12

6 Abdi ABDIRAHMAN USA 1:05:36

7 Nick WOLK USA 1:05:38

8 Alex MONROE USA 1:05:49

9 Colin MARTIN USA 1:06:11

10 Will CROSS USA 1:06:27

11 Jack MASTANDREA USA 1:06:29

12 Benjamin Robert KENDELL USA 1:07:01

13 Ryan ROOT USA 1:07:33

14 Juan PEREZ PUR 1:08:48

15 Alejandro RIVERA PUR 1:09:06

16 Fabian DAZA COL 1:10:33

17 Evan REDOS USA 1:10:35

18 Eli ANISH USA 1:10:41

19 Joe WESTRICK USA 1:10:51

20 Mario MACIAS USA 1:11:25

21 Jean-Philippe THIBODEAU CAN 1:11:25

Women’s Half Marathon

Final

1 Caroline ROTICH KEN 1:09:31

2 Aliphine Chepkerker TULIAMUK USA 1:09:56

3 Sarah SELLERS USA 1:11:53

4 Anna DIBABA ETH 1:14:09

5 Alexis ZEIS USA 1:15:48

6 Anne-Marie COMEAU CAN 1:15:57

7 Anne-Marie BLANEY USA 1:16:23

8 Megan O’NEIL USA 1:17:16

9 Elizabeth LAGOY USA 1:17:37

10 Jordan HASAY USA 1:18:35

11 Georganne WATSON USA 1:19:21

12 Margo MALONE USA 1:20:29

For full results click here