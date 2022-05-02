2022 PURE Athletics Global Invitational selected results

CLERMONT, FL — Selected results from the 2022 PURE Athletics Global Invitational which took place at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida, on Sunday, 1 April.

World champion Noah Lyles posted a season’s best time of 19.86 seconds (0.8 m/s) to win the men’s 200 meters, while Twanisha Terry clocked 10.94 seconds (1.3 m/s) to win the women’s 100 meters.

READ MORE: Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

Lyles ran the fourth-fastest time in the world this year to top the men’s 200m overall chart at the meeting, beating World Indoor Championships 400m gold medalist Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago who ran 20.06 (+0.6 m/s) to win the second heat.

Josephus Lyles ran 20.20 for second place behind his brother Noah and claimed third place overall.

Meanwhile, Twanisha Terry secured the women’s 100m with a time of 10.94 seconds (+1.3 m/s), with Jamaica’s Olympic gold medalist Briana Williams taking second place with 11.03 seconds, while Maia McCoy (11.20) took third.

2022 PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Womens 100 Dash

Results

1 Twanisha Terry Star Athletics 10.94 (+1.3 m/s)

2 Briana Williams Nike 11.03 (+1.3 m/s)

3 Maia McCoy Star Athletics 11.20 (+1.3 m/s)

4 Kortnei Johnson Star Athletics 11.27 (+1.3 m/s)

5 Lynna Irby Adidas 11.30 (+1.3 m/s)

6 Murielle Ahoure-Demps Adidas 11.32 (+1.3 m/s)

7 Khalifa St. Fort Adidas 11.34 (+1.3 m/s)

8 Montag Jennifer Track Team Germany 11.49 (+1.3 m/s)

9 Kwadwo Keshia Beverly Track Team Germany 11.68 (+1.3 m/s)

10 Karel Ziketh Atlanta Track club “11.75 (+1.3 m/s)

11 Mica Moore Unattached “11.75 (+1.3 m/s)

12 Lauren Roy Fast Twitch Athletics 11.77 (+1.3 m/s)

13 Yarimar Diaz Unattached 11.95 (+1.3 m/s)

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Mens 100 Dash

Results

Place Athlete Time Heat Points

1 Kyree King Star Athletics 9.98 (+1.3 m/s)

2 Jerome Blake Star Athletics 10.00 (+1.3 m/s)

3 Aaron Brown Star Athletics 10.09 (+1.3 m/s)

4 Mohamadu Fall Star Athletics 10.16 (+1.3 m/s)

5 Isiah Young Star Athletics 10.17 (+1.3 m/s)

6 Kenny Bednarek Star Athletics 10.19 (+1.3 m/s)

7 Lucas Ansah Peprah Track Team Germany 10.25 (+1.3 m/s)

8 Hartmann Joshua Track Team Germany 10.30 (+0.1 m/s)

9 Owen Ansah Track Team Germany 10.33 (+0.1 m/s)

10 Amaury Golitin Unattached 10.36 (+0.1 m/s)

11 Zachary Jewell Life Speed 10.40 (+0.1 m/s)

12 Akeem Sirleaf Atlanta Track club 10.43 (+0.3 m/s)

13 Kevin Kranz Track Team Germany 10.44 (+0.1 m/s)

14 Samson Colebrooke Atlanta Track club 10.51 (+0.3 m/s)

15 Daniel Hoffmann Track Team Germany 10.53 (+0.3 m/s)

16 MIlo Skupin Alfa Track Team Germany 10.54 (+0.1 m/s)

17 Andre Edwards Take Notice Sports Management 10.58 (+0.5 m/s)

18 Kevin Snead Star Athletics 10.64 (+0.3 m/s)

19 Jeremy Bascom Unattached 10.65 (+0.5 m/s)

20 Michael Olsen Unattached 10.73 (+0.3 m/s)

21 Keion Sutton Take Notice Sports Management 10.78 (+0.5 m/s)

22 Jayden Hope PURE Athletics NTC 10.82 (+0.5 m/s)

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Mens 200 Dash

Athlete Time

1 Noah Lyles Adidas 19.86 +0.8 m/s

2 Jereem Richards Adidas 20.06 +0.6 m/s

3 Josephus Lyles Adidas 20.20 +0.8 m/s

4 Mohamadu Fall Star Athletics 20.40 +0.8 m/s

5 Hartmann Joshua Track Team Germany 20.49 +0.5 m/s

6 Owen Ansah Track Team Germany 20.57 +0.6 m/s

7 Akeem Sirleaf Atlanta Track club 20.58 +0.8 m/s

8 Jelani Walker Adidas 20.65 +0.6 m/s

9 Lucas Ansah Peprah Track Team Germany 20.73 +0.8 m/s

10 Andrew Morgan-Harrison Team Agile 20.89 +0.6 m/s

11 Kyle Greaux Adidas 21.03 +0.5 m/s

12 MIlo Skupin Alfa Track Team Germany 21.07 +0.5 m/s

13 Samson Colebrooke Atlanta Track club 21.21 +0.6 m/s

14 Elias Goer Track Team Germany 21.23 +0.5 m/s

15 Kevin Borlee Borlee Team 21.48 +0.5 m/s

16 Jayden Hope PURE Athletics NTC 21.82 +0.5 m/s

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Womens 200 Dash Results

Athlete Time

1 Ashanti Moore Adidas 23.02 +1.6 m/s

2 Lilly Kaden Track Team Germany 23.21 +0.6 m/s

3 Camille Laus Team Belgium 23.63 +1.6 m/s

4 Amy Odunaiya Unattached 23.87 +0.6 m/s

5 Khalifa St. Fort Adidas 23.94 +1.6 m/s

6 Charlotte Wingfield Malta 24.30 +0.6 m/s

7 Twaneise Johnson V12 Athletics 24.58 +0.6 m/s

8 Mayer Isabel Track Team Germany 24.85 +0.6 m/s

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Womens 400 Dash

1 Kyra Jefferson Star Athletics 52.4

2 Camille Laus Team Belgium 52.42

3 Lea Tshikaya Atlanta Track club 57.82

4 Danielle Delgado Unattached 59.64

DNS Kaylin Whitney Star Athletics

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Mens Javelin Throw Results

1 Sam Parker Unattached 76.96m / 252′ 6″

2 Capers Williamson Odin 74.01m / 242′ 9″

3 Ben Hoffman Odin 46.86m / 153′ 9″

4 Dillion Horne Unattached 44.58m / 146′ 3″

5 Erik Hoffman Odin 41.67m / 136′ 8″

6 Chantreebs Weathr Unattached 41.39m / 135′ 9″

7 Nehemiah Armstrong Odin 41.23m / 135′ 3″

8 Andy Trewin Unattached 38.51m / 126′ 4″

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Womens High Jump Results

1 Morgan Lake BA Horizontal Jumps 1.93m 6′ 4″

2 Alexis Doll Odin 1.50m 4′ 11″

3 Nyla Gamble Odin 1.40m 4′ 7″

4 Ava Fanchi Odin 1.40m 4′ 7″

5 Alihah Gamble Odin 1.25m 4′ 1¼”

6 Phoenix Strange Odin 1.20m 3′ 11¼”

DNS Alexis Doll PURE Athletics NTC

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Womens Long Jump Results

1 Jazmin Sawyers Adidas “6.32m / 20′ 9″” (+1.6 m/s)

2 Cambree Harbaugh Tru Fit Athletics “5.71m / 18′ 8¾”” (+2.1 m/s)

3 Alexis Doll Odin “4.90m 16′ 1″” (+4 m/s)

4 Olivia Breen BA Horizontal Jumps 4.67m / 15′ 4″

5 Ava Fanchi Odin “4.66m / 15′ 3½”” (+2.2 m/s)

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Womens Triple Jump Results

1 Kimberly Williams Adidas “13.93m / 45′ 8½”” (+3.6 m/s)

2 Naomi Metzger BA Horizontal Jumps 13.92m / 45′ 8″

3 Sineade Gutzmore BA Horizontal Jumps “13.22m / 43′ 4½”” (+0.3 m/s)

4 Jennifer Dossey VfB Stuttgart “12.32m / 40′ 5″” (+1.8 m/s)

FOUL Meridith Richemond PURE Athletics NTC 1

PURE Athletics Global Invitational

Womens 100 Dash Prelim

1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo Adidas 10.92 +5.5 m/s q

2 Briana Williams Nike “10.96 (10.952) +5.3 m/s” q

3 Twanisha Terry Star Athletics “10.96 (10.960) +5.0 m/s” q

4 Kortnei Johnson Star Athletics 11.05 +5.5 m/s q

5 Maia McCoy Star Athletics 11.08 +5.0 m/s q

6 Ashanti Moore Adidas 11.17 +4.3 m/s q

7 Lynna Irby Adidas 11.21 +4.3 m/s q

8 Murielle Ahoure-Demps Adidas 11.23 +4.3 m/s q

9 Khalifa St. Fort Adidas 11.25 +5.5 m/s q

10 Montag Jennifer Track Team Germany 11.27 +4.3 m/s q

11 Kwadwo Keshia Beverly Track Team Germany 11.45 +5.3 m/s q

12 Kristal Awuah Adidas 11.48 +5.0 m/s q

13 Karel Ziketh Atlanta Track club “11.69 (11.681) +5.0 m/s” q

14 Mica Moore Unattached “11.69 (11.682) +4.3 m/s” q

15 Lauren Roy Fast Twitch Athletics 11.70 +5.3 m/s q

16 Kathleen Reinhardt VfB Stuttgart 11.72 +5.5 m/s q

17 Charlotte Wingfield Malta 11.89 +5.0 m/s q

18 Yarimar Diaz Unattached 11.90 +4.3 m/s q

19 Twaneise Johnson V12 Athletics 12.30 +5.5 m/s q