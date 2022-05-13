UPDATED: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships weather updates

OXFORD, Miss. — The 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships continue to be in a weather delay on Friday (13), but we are hoping to see some action later this evening.

Day 2 at the championships was initially slated to begin at 2:45 pm ET with the start of the remaining events in the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon, but severe thunderstorms in the area forced another delay at the meeting, following Friday night’s holdups.

The meeting organizers are still monitoring conditions in the Oxford area, and have taken another stab at making a possible predicted day two starting time, after a few previous failed attempts.

Live action was expected to resume with the resumption of the second part of the multi-events at around 4:30 PM ET this afternoon, but we were told that the championships will instead stay in the weather delay “after an additional lightning strike shortly after 4:00 pm ET.”

“Lightning has struck once again…will continue with updates,” Ole Miss updated earlier on its Twitter account.

Moments ago though, we were told that the organizers are now looking at an 8:00 pm ET start with the Heptathlon Long Jump. The rest of the scheduled events will follow later tonight.

We will continue to monitor the weather closely and post further updates once they become available.