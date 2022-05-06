2022 USATF Combined Events Championships Day 1 points standings; Hall, Garland leading

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of collegiate athletes are leading the men’s and women’s respective 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships points standings on Day 1 at the 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships on Friday, 6 May.

Florida’s Anna Hall and Kyle Garland of Georgia have jumped out to the early lead on the first day of action at the competition being held on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, AR. Read more: How to watch 2022 USATF Outdoor Combined Events Championships?

Anna Hall Uses 200m PB To Take Heptathlon Lead

World leader Hall finished the Day 1 schedule at John McDonnell Field with a personal best of 23.14 seconds in the 200m to collect 1065 points in the event, which helped her top the women’s Heptathlon overall field.

After four events, Hall leads the points standings with 3781 points to take a narrow 31 points advantage overnight.

Chari Hawkins, who led the competition for most of the day, was pushed back into second place at the close of action on Friday evening with 3750pts, while Michelle Atherley moved up from sixth place to end the first day in third with 3673pts.

Sitting very closely in fourth spot is Taliyah Brooks, who totaled 3662pts, while Kendell Williams, who is expected to sit out the remaining three events on Saturday’s second day, was in fifth place with 3659pts.

Williams has already secured a bye to the World Athletics Championships later this summer due to her winning the World Athletics Combined Events Tour last year.

Olympian Erica Bougard sustained an early injury in the contest but remains in the competition to keep her eligibility alive for a World Championships spot. She already has the world championships qualifying standard.

Kyle Garland Uses Balanced Day To Pace Decathlon Field

Meanwhile, Kyle Garland heads the men’s decathlon with 4660 points after five events to lead defending national champion Garrett Scantling by 157pts.

Garland, who won three of the five first-day scoring events, took the lead after the second event of the afternoon and the Bulldogs standout held his own for the remainder of the day to lead the field at bedtime.

Olympic 4th place finisher in Tokyo last summer, Scantling, sits comfortably in second place on 4503pts, while fellow Olympian Zachery Ziemek is third with 4404pts.

They are followed by Steven Bastien, who ended the Day 1 schedule with 4345pts, Hunter Price with 4246pts, and Devon Williams with 4218pts.

The 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships will continue on Saturday, 7 May and live streaming coverage will again be on USATF.TV. Please subscribe here if you don’t already have an account. Live results are also available here.

2022 USATF Combined Events Championships Day 1 Points Standings

Women’s Heptathlon

1 Anna Hall Univ. of Florida – 3781 points

2 Chari Hawkins Unattached – 3750

3 Michelle Atherley Unattached – 3673

4 Taliyah Brooks ASICS – 3662

5 Kendell Williams NIKE – 3659

6 Ashtin Mahler Tracksmith – 3652

7 Cheyenne Williamson Saginaw Valley State Univ. – 3424

8 Hope Bender Unattached – 3418

9 Melanie Winters Unattached – 3416

10 Sarah Glidden Unattached – 3401

11 Alissa Brooks-Johnson Unattached – 3346

12 Erica Bougard NIKE / New York Athletic Club – 1013

Men’s Decathlon

1 Kyle Garland Univ. of Georgia – 4660 pts

2 Garrett Scantling NIKE – 4503

3 Zachery Ziemek Unattached – 4404

4 Steven Bastien Unattached – 4345

5 Hunter Price FK Elite Track Club – 4246

6 Devon Williams New York Athletic Club – 4218

7 Joseph Delgado Unattached – 4042

8 Jack Flood Unattached – 3970

9 Dylan Cooper Unattached – 3922

10 Josh Cogdill Unattached – 3777

11 Kyle Martin Jacksonville Athletic Club – 3719

12 William Eggers Unattached – 3663

13 Jackson Walker Unattached – 3571

14 Mat Clark Unattached – 3569

DNF Samuel Black Unattached