2022 USATF Throws Fest results; Janee Kassanavoid among the stars!

Compiled USATF Throws Fest results from the meeting that took place at the University of Arizona Roy P. Drachman Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday 21 May.

Among the highlighted performers at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting was American Janee Kassanavoid, who elevated to sixth on the world all-time list for the women’s hammer throw after winning the event with an outstanding mark of 78.00m.

Kassanavoid, who threw 76.82m to set a personal best Nairobi, earlier this month, enjoyed a productive series in Tucson, this weekend, after opening with a 74.88m, improved her previous PB with 77.17m in the second round before going even further in distance with her winning mark of 78.00m in round three.

The 27-year-old also threw 75.01m in the fifth round, which is also good enough to rank among her best-ever throws.

Meanwhile, her American compatriot Brooke Anderson, who is ranked fourth on the world all-time list and No.2 in US history with her 79.02m PB, set last month at the same venue, was also in good form on Saturday,

However, the Olympic finalist had to settle for second place at the end of the competition with her best mark this weekend being 77.75m which came in a very competitive third round.

With her new PB achievement this weekend, Kassanavoid moved to third on the US all-time list behind reigning world champion DeAnna Price (80.31m) and Andersen (79.02m).

2022 USATF Throws Fest Results

Men’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Christopher NILSEN USA 5.80m

2 Luke WINDER USA 5.70m

3 Nate RICHARTZ USA 5.70m

4 Olen Tray OATES USA 5.70m

5 Jacob WOOTEN USA 5.60m

6 Jorge LUNA MEX 5.50m

7 Audie WYATT USA 5.35

8 James STEYN NZL 5.35

9 Nathan FILIPEK CAN 5.20m

Andrew IRWIN USA NM

Men’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND

1 Marquis DENDY USA 8.10m (+2.8 m/s)

2 Lazar ANIĆ SRB 7.71 1.4

3 Adrian KING USA 7.51 1.5

4 Abraham SEANEKE GHA 7.26 NWI

Men’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Tomas WALSH NZL 21.60m

2 Jordan GEIST USA 21.14

3 Darrell HILL USA 20.98

4 Roger STEEN USA 20.92

5 Chukwuebuka ENEKWECHI NGR 20.76

6 Payton OTTERDAHL USA 20.26

7 Andrew LISKOWITZ USA 20.05

8 Nicholas SCARVELIS GRE 19.55

9 Uziel MUÑOZ MEX 19.49

10 T’Mond JOHNSON USA 19.39

11 Eldred HENRY IVB 18.13

Men’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Sam MATTIS USA 68.69m

2 Andrew EVANS USA 66.74

3 Ralford MULLINGS JAM 63.75

4 Josh SYROTCHEN USA 63.1

5 Legend BOYESEN USA 61.52

6 Brian WILLIAMS USA 61.46

7 Joseph BROWN USA 61.22

8 Kord FERGUSON USA 61.08

10 Darian BROWN USA 57.17

11 Marcus GUSTAVESON USA 52.78

Men’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Rudy WINKLER USA 78.51m

2 Diego DEL REAL MEX 78.26

3 Daniel HAUGH USA 77.94

4 Sean DONNELLY USA 77.5

5 Alex YOUNG USA 74.85

6 Denzel COMENENTIA NED 74.84

7 Adam KEENAN CAN 74.75

8 Vlad PAVLENKO USA 72.54

9 Brock EAGER USA 72.45

10 Joseph ELLIS GBR 71.94

11 Morgan SHIGO USA 71.86

12 Jose PADILLA MEX 70.68

Nick MILLER GBR NM

Men’s Javelin Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Tim GLOVER USA 82.81m

2 Curtis THOMPSON USA 81.22

3 David CARREON MEX 78.92

4 Donavon BANKS USA 78.14

5 Carlos ARMENTA MEX 77.28

6 Ethan SHALAWAY USA 76.64

7 Michael SHUEY USA 75.25

8 Brett THOMPSON USA 74.35

9 Sam HARDIN USA 69.99

10 Justin CARTER USA 65.13

11 Nick HOWE USA 56.53

Women’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Olivia GRUVER USA 4.55m

2 Kortney OATES USA 4.30

Karlee FOWLER USA NM

Jacqueline WILLIAMS USA NM

Robin BONE CAN NM

Women’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND

1 Ese BRUME NGR 6.72m 1.5

2 Aliyah WHISBY USA 6.41 1.9

3 Kate HALL USA 6.38 2.1

4 Yanis Esmeralda DAVID FRA 6.38 1.7

5 Jasmine TODD USA 6.29 -0.2

6 Jessica BARREIRA POR 6.29 1.2

Kate HALL USA 6.37 1.3

Women’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Danniel THOMAS-DODD JAM 19.53m

2 Sarah MITTON CAN 19.47

3 Jessica RAMSEY USA 19.38

4 Jessica WOODARD USA 18.54

5 Maggie EWEN USA 18.5

6 Portious WARREN TTO 17.64

7 Monique RIDDICK USA 17.64

8 Rachel FATHERLY USA 17.36

9 Raven SAUNDERS USA 16.53

10 Haley TEEL USA 16.37

11 Veronica FRALEY USA 15.89

Women’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Veronica FRALEY USA 62.30m

2 Chioma ONYEKWERE NGR 60.90

3 Rachel DINCOFF USA 59.16

4 Trinity TUTTI CAN 57.91

5 Grayce FRENCH USA 57.01

6 Sarah THORNTON USA 55.56

7 Emma LJUNGBERG SWE 54.31

8 Elena BRUCKNER USA 53.86

9 Samantha LENTON AUS 51.60

Women’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Janee’ KASSANAVOID USA 78m

2 Brooke ANDERSEN USA 77.75

3 Lauren BRUCE NZL 73.07

4 Annette ECHIKUNWOKE NGR 72.62

5 Stamatia SCARVELIS GRE 71.43

6 Gwen BERRY USA 70.98

7 Janeah STEWART USA 70.73

8 Lara BOMAN USA 69.69

9 Autavia FLUKER USA 67.55

10 Erin REESE USA 67.34

11 Whitney SIMMONS USA 66.88

12 Oyesade OLATOYE NGR 65.74

Women’s Javelin Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Kara WINGER USA 63.75m

2 Avione Larie ALLGOOD USA 58.90

3 Ariana INCE USA 58.60

4 Elizabeth GLEADLE CAN 58.12

5 Alizee MINARD FRA 56.77

6 Vanja SPAIĆ BIH 54.82

7 Rebekah WALES USA 51.83

8 Ashley PRYKE CAN 49.56

9 Jada GREEN USA 47.22

10 Riley COOKS USA 44.43

Maggie MALONE USA NM