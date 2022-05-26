$50 tickets for 50 days: World Athletics Championships Oregon22!

There are just 50 days until the start of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22! The elite athletes of Team USA are preparing to take on the world, on U.S. soil for the first time in the history of track and field.

Tickets are still available for purchase here.

Don’t miss the chance to be among the first inside the stadium during the excitement of Opening Night on July 15.

Athletes likely to be in action include:

World record holder and hometown hero Ryan Crouser facing off against reigning World Champion Joe Kovacs in the men’s shot put

Katie Nageotte, the Tokyo Olympic champion, taking on training partner, fellow American, and 2019 World Championships silver medalist Sandi Morris in the women’s pole vault

The stars of the men’s 100m featuring the fastest men on the planet, where the storyline will surely be the U.S. vs. the world

The gold medal final of the mixed 4x400m relay, where Team USA will be looking to defend its 2019 title on home turf, and where a victory could require a world-record-breaking performance.

Between the men's 100m and the mixed 4x400m relay, Opening Night will see the highest number of globally elite sprinters in a single track session in the United States since the 1984 Olympic Games.

The elite athletes of Team USA are preparing to take on the world, here on U.S. soil for the first time in the history of track and field. Be there to welcome the world, and its greatest athletes, to Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

And don’t miss the chance to be among the first inside the stadium to watch the very best of Oregon and U.S. talent, on and off the track, during the excitement of Opening Night!

