ACC Outdoor Championships 2022 order of events day 1; how to watch?

DURHAM, N.C. — Watch live streaming coverage of Day 1 from the ACC Outdoor Championships 2022 at Duke University’s Morris Williams Stadium on Thursday (12) live on ACC Network Extra. You can also follow all the live results and other updates on flashresults.com.

When the meeting gets going this week, it will mark the 11th year that Duke University will serve as the championships host school, but it’s hosting for the first time since 2011.

READ MORE: How to watch the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022?

The first day of competition begins Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET with the men’s hammer throw, and this will be followed by finals of the women’s hammer, the men’s and women’s long jump, and the women’s pole vault and javelin.

Action in the men’s and women’s multi-events are also slated for Thursday afternoon, with the men’s decathlon starting with the 100m at 12:00 pm ET and the women’s heptathlon opening with the 100m hurdles at 1:00 pm ET.

Running events on Thursday will start at 6:00 pm with the women’s 400 meters hurdles heats, followed by the men’s 400m hurdles preliminaries at 6:20 pm and the women’s 200m heats at 6:35 pm.