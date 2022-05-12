Connect with us

ACC Outdoor Championships 2022 order of events day 1; how to watch?

The ACC Outdoor Championships 2022 order of events on Day 1 and how to watch live streaming on ACC Network Extra on Thursday, 12 May. Also follow live results and updates online.

Published

2022 ACC Outdoor Championships order of events schedule day 1

DURHAM, N.C. — Watch live streaming coverage of Day 1 from the ACC Outdoor Championships 2022 at Duke University’s Morris Williams Stadium on Thursday (12) live on ACC Network Extra. You can also follow all the live results and other updates on flashresults.com.

When the meeting gets going this week, it will mark the 11th year that Duke University will serve as the championships host school, but it’s hosting for the first time since 2011.

READ MORE: How to watch the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022?

The first day of competition begins Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET with the men’s hammer throw, and this will be followed by finals of the women’s hammer, the men’s and women’s long jump, and the women’s pole vault and javelin.

Action in the men’s and women’s multi-events are also slated for Thursday afternoon, with the men’s decathlon starting with the 100m at 12:00 pm ET and the women’s heptathlon opening with the 100m hurdles at 1:00 pm ET.

Running events on Thursday will start at 6:00 pm with the women’s 400 meters hurdles heats, followed by the men’s 400m hurdles preliminaries at 6:20 pm and the women’s 200m heats at 6:35 pm.

DayStartThursday TrackRndStart ListResult
Thursday6:00 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Thursday6:20 PMMen 400 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Thursday6:35 PMWomen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Thursday6:55 PMMen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Thursday7:15 PMWomen 1500 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Thursday7:35 PMMen 1500 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Thursday8:00 PMWomen 10000 MFinalStart ListResult
Thursday8:40 PMMen 10000 MFinalStart ListResult
DayStartThursday FieldRndStart ListResult
Thursday10:30 AMMen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday1:30 PMWomen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday4:00 PMMen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMWomen JavelinFinalStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Thursday7:00 PMWomen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartMen’s DecathlonRndStart ListResult
Thursday12:00 PMMen Decathlon 100 MFinalsStart ListResult
ThursdayMen Decathlon Long JumpFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayMen Decathlon Shot PutFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayMen Decathlon High JumpFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayMen Decathlon 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartWomen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Thursday1:00 PMWomen Heptathlon 100 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
ThursdayWomen Heptathlon High JumpFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayWomen Heptathlon Shot PutFinalStart ListResult
ThursdayWomen Heptathlon 200 MFinalsStart ListResult

Advertisement