Alabama, Auburn lead 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships points standings- Day 1

OXFORD, Miss. —— The Alabama men and Auburn women finished the opening day of competition at the 2022 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the lead on Thursday night (12) at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex.

The Alabama men currently lead the team points standings with 29 points after three scored events, while Georgia sits in second place with 17 and defending champion Arkansas third with 16pts.

Mississippi State with 13 points ended the first day in fourth and is followed by LSU (12), Tennessee (11), Texas A&M (8), Auburn (6) and Florida (5).

Meanwhile, the Auburn women went to bedtime with 23 points to lead the SEC Championships women’s points standings. Alabama follows very closely in second place with 22 with the host Ole Miss in third with 17.

Texas A&M (12) is fourth, followed by reigning champion Arkansas (10), Georgia (9), Kentucky (8), Missouri (6), Tennessee (5), Vanderbilt (3) and South Carolina (2).

In early championships results, Georgia’s Johannes Erm leads the men’s decathlon after the first five events after tallying 4,248 points on Day 1, while Florida’s Sterling Lester is the overnight leader in the women’s heptathlon after she scored 3,537 points in the first four events.

NCAA leaders Anna Hall of Florida who is also the heptathlon world leader and Kyle Garland of Georgia were not in action at the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships after taking part in the USA Multi-events Championships last weekend and punched their respective tickets to the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 later this summer.

In the meantime, also on the first day at the 2022 SEC Championships on Thursday, Auburn’s Madi Malone won the women’s hammer throw with a throw of 69.39m, Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio took the men’s hammer throw with a mark of 72.59m, while Auburn’s Ashley Carter secured the women’s javelin title after throwing 54.90m.

Other individual champions crowned Thursday were DJ Jonsson of Mississippi State in the men’s javelin (76.39m), Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat in the women’s 10,000m (34:18.10) and Alabama’s Victor Kiprop in the men’s 10,000m (29:16.07).

The 2022 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships continue on Friday beginning at 2:45 p.m. CT with the men’s decathlon 110 hurdles. Watch all the live streaming coverage on the SEC Network +. Click here to find out how you can watch the live online streaming coverage.

—Written report from SEC Conference