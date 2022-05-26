Allyson Felix confirmed for 2022 Golden Spike Ostrava meeting

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic —— Allyson Felix, the multiple global championships medalist has been confirmed to race at the 2022 Golden Spike – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – in Ostrava on 31 May. Felix will race in the women’s 200 meters which is part of her preparations for the 2022 U.S. Trials next month.

The American 11-time Olympic medalist who is competing in her final season as a competitive track and field athlete, after announcing earlier this year that will retire at the end of the campaign, is making a return to Czech city eight years after racing at the 2014 Golden Spike meeting. Read more: Allyson Felix finishes fourth in American Track League 400m race

In her lone appearance at the meeting, Felix won the 200m in Ostrava in a time of 22.75 seconds, running into a slight headwind on her way to winning the Diamond League title in Brussels after clocking a then season’s best and world-leading 22.02 secs.

So far this season, the 36-year-old has made two appearances in individual races and holds respective season’s best of 22.40 over the 200m and 52.23 for the 400m.

Also slated to line up at the 2022 Golden Spike meeting next week is Jamaica’s Candice McLeod who leads a strong women’s 400m line-up.

The Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist, who is coming off a strong 2021 season where she finished fifth in the 400m at the Tokyo Games last summer, has already posted a strong 50.58 secs to win in Kingston, last week.

In Ostrava, McLeod will take on 2018 European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and her fellow Polish Olympic relay medalists Anna Kielbasinska and Natalia Kaczmarek, plus Lada Vondrova of the Czech Republic.

Several global star athletes have already been announced for the meeting, including Gianmarco Tamberi, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Joe Kovacs, Tom Walsh, Femke Bol, Johannes Vetter, Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, Megan Tapper, Patryk Dobek, Nijel Amos, Lamecha Girma, Barbora Spotakova, Sara Kolak, and Maria Andrejczyk.