Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Allyson Felix confirmed for 2022 Golden Spike Ostrava meeting

American 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix has been confirmed for the 2022 Golden Spike Ostrava meeting where she will run the 200m dash.

Published

Allyson_Felix_2021_USA_Olympic_Trials
Allyson Felix after winning her heat of the women's 400m at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic —— Allyson Felix, the multiple global championships medalist has been confirmed to race at the 2022 Golden Spike – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – in Ostrava on 31 May. Felix will race in the women’s 200 meters which is part of her preparations for the 2022 U.S. Trials next month.

The American 11-time Olympic medalist who is competing in her final season as a competitive track and field athlete, after announcing earlier this year that will retire at the end of the campaign, is making a return to Czech city eight years after racing at the 2014 Golden Spike meeting. Read more: Allyson Felix finishes fourth in American Track League 400m race

In her lone appearance at the meeting, Felix won the 200m in Ostrava in a time of 22.75 seconds, running into a slight headwind on her way to winning the Diamond League title in Brussels after clocking a then season’s best and world-leading 22.02 secs.

So far this season, the 36-year-old has made two appearances in individual races and holds respective season’s best of 22.40 over the 200m and 52.23 for the 400m.

Also slated to line up at the 2022 Golden Spike meeting next week is Jamaica’s Candice McLeod who leads a strong women’s 400m line-up.

The Olympic 4x400m bronze medallist, who is coming off a strong 2021 season where she finished fifth in the 400m at the Tokyo Games last summer, has already posted a strong 50.58 secs to win in Kingston, last week.

In Ostrava, McLeod will take on 2018 European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and her fellow Polish Olympic relay medalists Anna Kielbasinska and Natalia Kaczmarek, plus Lada Vondrova of the Czech Republic.

Several global star athletes have already been announced for the meeting, including Gianmarco Tamberi, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Joe Kovacs, Tom Walsh, Femke Bol, Johannes Vetter, Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, Megan Tapper, Patryk Dobek, Nijel Amos, Lamecha Girma, Barbora Spotakova, Sara Kolak, and Maria Andrejczyk.

In this article:,,,
Written By

Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021 Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021

Main News

Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

Erriyon Knighton dominated the men's 200m at the 2022 LSU Invitational on Saturday (30) when running 19.49 secs to break the World U20 record!...

April 30, 2022
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion

Main News

2022 Sound Running Track Meet results; Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominates 5000m

The 2022 Sound Running Track Meet results on Friday night (6) with Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen winning the 5000m race.

May 7, 2022
Advertisement