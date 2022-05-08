Allyson Felix finishes fourth in American Track League 400m race

CALIFORNIA — Allyson Felix finished fourth in the women’s 400 meters at The Orange County Classic – American Track League – meeting at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., on Saturday (7).

The many time world and Olympic gold medalist who announced her plans to retire from track and field at the end of this season, clocked 52.23 seconds to finish behind fellow American Kendall Ellis, who ran 51.15 secs for the victory.

It was the first outing for Felix since the 13 time world and seven-time Olympic champion withdrew from the Penn Relays 2022 meeting. Read more: Olympic champ Thompson-Herah wins 200m season opener at home

Saturday’s 400m outing was also her second open competition after clocking 22.40 seconds over 200m in South Carolina, last month.

Jaide Stepter Baynes clocked a season’s best 51.24 for second place behind Ellis on Saturday, with third place going to another USA sprinter, Kyra Jefferson, who posted 51.55.

In the women’s 100m, Olympian Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago flashed to a season’s best time of 10.94 seconds (+2.0 m/s) for the joint-sixth fastest time in the world in 2022.

The Rio 2016 sprint finalist and 2015 world bronze medalist in the 4x100m relay was cracking the 11-seconds barrier for the second time this season after her 10.96 secs clocking at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays last month.

USA’s Morolake Akinosun was just behind Ahye in second place at 10.98 with third place taking by Twanisha Terry (11.01). Americans Destiny Smith-Barnett (11.06) and English Gardner (11.23) rounded out the top finishers.

Elsewhere at the meeting, Vashti Cunningham, the 2016 World Indoor high jump champion, cleared 1.96m to secure the top spot in that event, while Morgan Lake of Great Britain went over 1.85m for second.

The women’s 800m title went to Sadi Henderson after she stopped the clock at 2:02.05 to get the better of Ellie Baker (2:02.30) and Brenna Detra (2:02.75).

Full results here