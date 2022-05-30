Allyson Felix looking to enjoy her final season

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic —— Allyson Felix is hoping to secure a place on the U.S. team at this summer’s World Athletics Championships on home soil, but the sprint legend added that the global championship is not the “ultimate goal” in what is her farewell track and field season.

Felix will take will race in the women’s 200 meters at the 2022 Golden Spike in Ostrava on Tuesday (31) and she said the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting will be used as part of her preparations for the busy part of her season.

The 36-year-old has one 200m race already under her belt this campaign after clocking 22.40 at the 2022 USC Outdoor Open on 23 April. She has also clocked 52.23 secs this season over the 400m earlier this month.

“I am expecting to get a bit sharper and get another race under my belt,” Felix said, noting that after the meet “I will continue with my season.”

“I will compete at the US Trials. The world championship is not my ultimate goal, I am possibly looking towards some relays.”

Felix was a late addition to the women’s 200m field last week after Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia was forced to pull out of the meeting with a groin injury she suffered at a meeting in Kenya, earlier this month.

The seven-time Olympic champion also revealed the reason she decided to compete at the Ostrava meeting.

“I was looking at places that I enjoyed coming to and opportunity to get sharp with my races, which makes sense for me.”

Felix last competed at the Golden Spike in Ostrava in 2014 when she won the 200m in 22.75.

Meanwhile, the 13-time world champion revealed that she enjoyed every bit of her time in track and field, but is ready for the next chapter in her life.

“I am really excited for the next chapter,” she said. “Being more present as a mom at home and doing some more work advocating for the women in sports.”

She acknowledged that she has no plans to go into coaching after hanging up her spikes.

“Running my company with my brother. No plans to coach but more on the business side of things.”