Blazevica, Shankar lead multi-events at 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships: Day 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kristine Blazevica of Texas and Kansas State’s Tejaswin Shankar lead the women’s and men’s respective multi-events at the end of Day 1 at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships here at Fuller Track & Field facility in Lubbock, on Friday (13).

At the close of the first day of the competition, Blazevica leads the heptathlon field with 3,563 points after winning three of the first four events on the day.

The Longhorns star ran 13.48 seconds to top the 100m hurdles field before picking up wins in the high jump (1.76m) and 200m (24.76 secs) to go along with her fifth-place finish in the shot put (12.18m).

Urte Bacianskaite of Kansas State closed out the opening day with two strong performances to head into bedtime in second place with 3,448 points, while Oklahoma State’s Bailey Golden tallied a score of 3,426pts to end the day.

Callie Jones of Texas Tech with 3,399pts sits currently in fourth place, while Olivija Vaitaityte of Oklahoma State is fifth on 3,377pts ahead of the second day’s set of events on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shankar totaled 4346 points to take the early lead in the men’s decathlon after the first five events of the competition Friday.

The Kansas State senior took the lead after the fourth event when he cleared 2.17m in the high jump, which supported the 7.63m mark he did to top the long jump events in the combined competition.

Kristo Simulask of Oklahoma goes to bed in second place after tallying 4,279pts, while Texas Tech pair Gary Haasbroek and Denim Rogers follow next in third and fourth with respective scores of 4,071pts and 4,172pts.

Meanwhile, Another Kansas State athlete, Emil Uhlin, sits at fifth place with 3,896pts.

The men’s and women’s multi-events at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships will resume and conclude on Saturday.

Action in the Decathlon will get going with the 110m hurdles at 12:00 pm ET, while the women’s Heptathlon Long Jump will begin at 1:00 pm.

Women’s Heptathlon

1 Kristine Blazevica Texas [SO] 3563; 2 Urte Bacianskaite Kansas State [SO] 3448; 3 Bailey Golden Oklahoma State [SO] 3426; 4 Callie Jones Texas Tech [SR] 3399; 5 Olivija Vaitaityte Oklahoma State [FR] 3377; 6 Aria Tate Texas Tech [JR] 3305; 7 Alyssa Miller Baylor [JR] 3231; 8 Ariel Pedigo Oklahoma [FR] 3163; 9 Madelyn McCabe Kansas State [SO] 3025 10 Sydney Willits Iowa State [FR] 3014; 11 Lauren Heck Kansas [FR] 2866; DNF Kiara Rhodes Baylor [SR]

Men’s Decathlon

1 Tejaswin Shankar Kansas State [SR] 4346; 2 Kristo Simulask Oklahoma [JR] 4279; 3 Gary Haasbroek Texas Tech [JR] 4172; 4 Denim Rogers Texas Tech [SR] 4071; 5 Emil Uhlin Kansas State [FR] 3896; 6 Phillip Frank Texas [SO] 3892; 7 Alexander Jung Kansas [FR] 3852; 8 Thai Thompson Iowa State [SO] 3732; 9 Demetri Whitsett Texas [SR] 3694; 10 Grant Downes Kansas [SR] 3623; 11 Joey Zayszly Oklahoma [SO] 3584; 12 Max Braht Oklahoma State [SO] 3571 13 Jack Vetsch Iowa State [JR] 3549; 14 Cole Whatley Texas Tech [JR] 3493; 15 Clay Eckert Kansas [SO] 3352; 16 Luke Anthony Baylor [JR] 3281

