Christian Coleman to make 100m debut at 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

World champion Christian Coleman will race over the 100m for the first time this season at 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix and you can watch him live!

Christian Coleman 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

World champion Christian Coleman will make his 100 meters season debut this weekend at the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix – World Athletics Continental Tour – Gold level meeting and he will be aiming to make a quick start to the campaign on Sunday, 8 April.

After being out of competitive action for almost two years following three whereabouts failure recordings for anti-doping tests over a 12-month period, Coleman is back on track in another championship season where he’ll be looking to defend his world title on home soil.

READ MORE: Abby Steiner runs 22.05; Christian Coleman posts 19.92 at Kentucky Invitational

The American is coming off a strong winter campaign which ended with a silver medal in the 60m at the World Indoor Championships in March, and he has already made a pair of solid appearances over the 200m this outdoor season, including a quality 19.92 seconds performance in his last outing in Lexington, Kentucky, last month.

Coleman is expected to have his hands full this year at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in June, so he will be hoping to run something quick at the Tokyo Stadium this weekend to measure his fitness ahead of some high-profile matchups in the coming weeks.

Among the highlighted stars slated to face off with Coleman at the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix are Japan’s Yoshihide Kiryu and Yuki Koike, who both have respective personal bests of 9.98 seconds for the 100m.

World championships 4x100m relay bronze medalist Koike has been busy on the track this early outdoor season and he will seek to test his fitness against a strong field in front of his home supporters.

Meanwhile, his teammate Kiryu, who also copped a bronze medal as part of the sprint relay team at the 2019 Doha world championships, to go with his bronze in 2017, will be looking to deliver something special for the home fans on Sunday.

Another Japanese sprinter Shuhei Tada and Australian Rohan Browning both have PBs of 10.01 and they will hope to be pulled or be pushed to their first sub-10 seconds clockings of their respective careers.

2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix – Men’s 100m Start list

Name Country PB
Christian Coleman America 9.76
Yoshihide Kiryu Nippon Life 9.98
Yuki Koike Sumitomo Electric 9.98
Shuhei Tada Sumitomo Electric 10.01
Rohan Browning Australia 10.01
Yang Chun Han Chinese Taipei 10.11
Ryuichiro Sakai Osaka gas 10.12
Dolan Jake Australia 10.15
Akihiro Higashida Tochigi Sports Association 10.18
Bruno Dede Seiko 10.19
Yasushi Endo New Japan Housing 10.2
Ryota Suzuki Suzuki 10.22
Kotaro Ito Tokyo Gas Ecomo 10.23
Ippei Takeda Suzuki 10.25
Osamu Kusano Accel 10.28
Hongo Tatsuki Nagoya University 10.3
Kotaro Iwasaki Utic 10.3
Shodai Hirano Daito Bunka University 10.35

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Advertisement