Copenhagen Marathon 2022 results: May 15

Results from the Copenhagen Marathon 2022. Berhane Tsegay Tekle of Eritrea runs 2:08:23 and Helah Kiprop did in 2:24:10 to win the elite races Sunday (15).

Berhane Tsegay Tekle of Eritrea celebrates winning the Copenhagen Marathon 2022 title

Compiled results from the Copenhagen Marathon 2022 which took place in Denmark on Sunday morning (15). The elite men’s race was won by Berhane Tsegay Tekle of Eritrea in a time of 2:08:23, with the women’s race going to Helah Kiprop of Kenya in 2:24:10.

Tekle took the men’s title after breaking the tape at a new personal best time to finish ahead of his fellow countryman Henok Tesfay who also ended with a PB of 2:08:39.

Daniel Kipchumba Chebii also collected a lifetime best of 2:08:55 to round out the podium places, while Samuel Russom (ERI, 2:09:36) and Edwin Kimaiyo (KEN, 2:09:44) completed the top five finishers.

In the women’s contest, 2015 world marathon silver medalist Kiprop got the better of the field to win in 2:24:10 in her first race since last October.

The 37-year-old finished ahead of Muluhabt Tsega with a big time PB of 2:24:23, taking more than two minutes off her previous lifetime best, while Agnes Keino of Kenya also improved significantly on her previous PB when taking third with a time of 2:25:08, competing in only her second competitive marathon race.

Copenhagen Marathon 2022 results on May 15

Men’s Marathon Elite Race
Final
1 Berhane Tsegay TEKLE ERI 2:08:23
2 Henok TESFAY ERI 2:08:39
3 Daniel Kipchumba CHEBII KEN 2:08:55
4 Samuel RUSSOM ERI 2:09:36
5 Edwin KIMAIYO KEN 2:09:44
6 Yohans MEKASHA ETH 2:10:43
7 Samuel Naibei KIPLIMO KEN 2:10:50
8 Paul EYANAE KEN 2:12:19
9 Martin MUSAU UGA 2:12:35
10 Edward GODDARD AUS 2:14:59
11 Daviti KHARAZISHVILI GEO 2:15:10
12 Andreas LOMMER DEN 2:17:21
13 Dario IVANOVSKI MKD 2:18:12
14 Thomas TOTH CAN 2:19:54
15 Mark OLSEN DEN 2:20:27
16 Jonas KVOTTRUP DEN 2:22:47
17 Rolf STEIER NOR 2:22:51
18 Jesper FAURSCHOU DEN 2:23:27
19 Charles SANDISON GBR 2:24:07
20 Håvard HAUKENES NOR 2:25:23
21 Dale SEDDON GBR 2:25:50
22 Christian Birch OKKELS DEN 2:25:59
23 Adrian IGLESIAS ESP 2:26:15
24 Niklas HENNINGSSON SWE 2:26:21
25 Thomas MØLLER-LORENTZEN DEN 2:26:54
26 Martin E. OLESEN DEN 2:27:15
27 Magnus WINTHER WARVIK NOR 2:27:18
28 Kasper Laumann HARTLEV DEN 2:27:46
29 Kasper SKOV DEN 2:28:29
30 Ben FELTON GBR 2:28:34
31 Adisu BEKELE ETH 2:28:51
32 Asser VITTRUP DEN 2:29:01
33 Asser VITTRUP DEN 2:29:22
34 Kim ANDERSSON SWE 2:29:23
35 Adrian BEDNAREK POL 2:29:26
36 Rasmus DALL-HANSEN DEN 2:29:29
37 Yolo NIKOLOV BUL 2:29:33
38 Morten GREEN DEN 2:29:47
39 Marius SKEIDE RUTH NOR 2:29:48
40 Rasmus JESSING DEN 2:30:45
41 Henrik HOLM DEN 2:31:38
42 Jacob WÆVER LARSEN DEN 2:31:40
43 Molle OLSON SWE 2:32:19
44 Even BENTZEN NOR 2:32:59
45 Brian HANSEN DEN 2:33:32
46 Rasmus VIDØ DEN 2:33:48
47 Oscar HELLSTRÖM SWE 2:34:11
48 Mario CARREIRA POR 2:34:30
49 Michael STEWART DEN 2:34:52
50 Even KJENSBEKK NOR 2:34:59

Women’s Marathon Elite Race
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Helah Jelagat KIPROP KEN 2:24:10
2 Muluhabt TSEGA ETH 2:24:23
3 Agnes KEINO KEN 2:25:08
4 Gladys CHESIR KEN 2:26:33
5 Militsa MIRCHEVA BUL 2:29:23
6 Yenenesh DEJENE ETH 2:30:34
7 Hanna VANDENBUSSCHE BEL 2:35:25
8 Adrijana POP ARSOVA MKD 2:35:29
9 Pascalia JEPKOGEI KEN 2:36:46
10 Samantha FECTEAU USA 2:39:46
11 Malin STARFELT SWE 2:41:12
12 Karen EHRENREICH DEN 2:43:21
13 Johanna BÄCKLUND SWE 2:43:38
14 Camilla BØNØGÅRD NOR 2:44:19
15 Begitte HANSEN DEN 2:51:03
16 Anne DALBY DEN 2:52:36
17 Stine SCHØNNING DEN 2:54:12
18 Bouchra ERIKSEN DEN 2:57:27
19 Emily SOMERSET DEN 2:57:44
20 Mille REE DEN 2:57:56
21 Anne Sophie KROG DEN 2:58:40
22 Sophie KLARSKOV DEN 2:59:32
23 Frances OWEN GBR 2:59:49

Danish Marathon Ch. – B
Men’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Andreas LOMMER DEN 2:17:21
2 Mark OLSEN DEN 2:20:27
3 Jonas KVOTTRUP DEN 2:22:47
4 Jesper FAURSCHOU DEN 2:23:27
5 Christian Birch OKKELS DEN 2:25:59
6 Thomas MØLLER-LORENTZEN DEN 2:26:54
7 Martin E. OLESEN DEN 2:27:15
8 Kasper Laumann HARTLEV DEN 2:27:46
9 Asser VITTRUP DEN 2:29:01
10 Asser VITTRUP DEN 2:29:22
11 Rasmus DALL-HANSEN DEN 2:29:29
12 Morten GREEN DEN 2:29:47
13 Rasmus JESSING DEN 2:30:45
14 Jacob WÆVER LARSEN DEN 2:31:40
15 Brian HANSEN DEN 2:33:32
16 Rasmus VIDØ DEN 2:33:48
17 Michael STEWART DEN 2:34:52

Danish Marathon Ch. – B
Women’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Karen EHRENREICH DEN 2:43:21
2 Stine SCHØNNING DEN 2:54:12
3 Bouchra ERIKSEN DEN 2:57:27
4 Emily SOMERSET DEN 2:57:44
5 Mille REE DEN 2:57:56
6 Sophie KLARSKOV DEN 2:59:32

