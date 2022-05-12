Day 1 2022 Atlantic Sun Outdoor Championships Order of Events Schedule

The 2022 Atlantic Sun Outdoor Championships begins Thursday, 12 May, and concludes Saturday, 14 May, at Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium and you can follow all the live results and updates here in Jacksonville, Fla., online.

WHERE TO FOLLOW: 2022 Atlantic Sun Outdoor Championships?

Liberty is entering this year’s championships as the two-time women’s and men’s team title holders after sweeping the last two conference outdoor meetings.

The competition will begin on Thursday’s first day with the men’s and women’s combined events. Action in the men’s decathlon will get underway at 11:30 am ET with the women’s heptathlon starting at 12:00 pm ET.

There are seven finals scheduled for Thursday, including five in the field events with the men’s and women’s hammer throw, men’s javelin and high jump, and women’s pole vault titles up for grabs.

On the track, the men’s and women’s 10,000m finals will take place at 8:30 pm ET and 9:15 pm.

The action on Friday will see the remaining multi-event disciplines being contested along with the men’s discus throw, long jump, and 3,000m Steeplechase.

Saturday’s final day will get going at 11:00 am with the women’s discus throw final with the first event on the track going off at 12:45 pm with the 4x100m relay races.

The 2022 Atlantic Sun Outdoor Championships will conclude on Saturday with the 4x400m relay races at 3:30 pm ET, followed by the awards presentation at 4:00 pm.

The 2022 Atlantic Sun Outdoor Championships Day 1 Order of Events Schedule

Combined Events

11:30 AM Decathlon 100M

12:15 PM Decathlon Long Jump

1:30 PM Decathlon Shot Put

2:15 PM Decathlon High Jump

4:30 PM Decathlon 400M

12:00 PM Heptathlon 100M Hurdles

12:50 PM Heptathlon High Jump

2:50 PM Heptathlon Shot Put

4:00 PM Heptathlon 200M

Field Events

1:30 PM Hammer Throw (M)

3:30 PM Hammer Throw (W)

4:00 PM Javelin (M)

5:30 PM Pole Vault (W)

6:30 PM High Jump (M)

Running Events

5:35 PM 400M Hurdles Trial (M)

5:55 PM 400M Hurdles Trial (W)

6:15 PM 200M Trial (M)

6:30 PM 200M Trial (W)

6:45 PM 1,500M Trial (M)

7:05 PM 1,500M Trial (W)

8:30 PM 10,000M Final (M)

9:15 PM 10,000M Final (W)