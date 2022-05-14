Connect with us

Day 1: 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings

Kansas State and Iowa State lead the men’s and women’s team standings at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships after Friday (13).

Published

Creazzola_Antonella_Big_12_Outdoors2021_22_1
Antonella Creazzola of Iowa State track and field. Photo by Cyclones Athletics

After completing the first day of the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Kansas State leads the men’s team standings with 20 points and Iowa State leads the women’s team standings with 28 points.

Three events were scored for both men’s and women’s competitions with six titles awarded. READ MORE: Day 2: 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships order of events; how to watch?

Day One Results
Day One Men’s Decathlon 
Day One Women’s Heptathlon

The day started off with the women’s 10,000 meters where Oklahoma State’s Gabby Hentemann took the gold running a 34:18.58, a second ahead of the runner-up. Texas sophomore Haffu Knight took the crown in the men’s 10,000 meters with a time of 29:21.90, also about a second ahead of the second-place finisher.

The Longhorns picked up another title in the women’s javelin as senior Rhiley Fritz delivered a throw of 50.22 meters on her fifth try to take the medal. In the men’s javelin, Baylor freshman Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi won the Bears’ their first gold of the meet with a mark of 77.98 meters.

Oklahoma swept the hammer throw. The women’s medal went to senior Lauren Jones, who launched a mark of 67.69 meters on her fourth attempt to secure first place and junior Bayley Campbell threw 70.15 meters on his fifth try to pick up the men’s title.

Men’s Team Standings After Day One

Kansas State — 20
Texas Tech — 18
Texas — 17
Oklahoma — 16
Iowa State — 14
Baylor — 13
Oklahoma State — 12
Kansas — 7
TCU — 0

Women’s Team Standings After Day One

Iowa State — 28
Oklahoma — 23
Texas — 19
Oklahoma State — 15
Texas Tech — 13
Kansas State — 10
TCU — 6
Baylor — 2
Kansas — 1
West Virginia — 0

