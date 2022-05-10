Day 1: 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships points standings; High Point leading

HIGH POINT, N.C.—— High Point University women’s and men’s track & field teams finished day one of the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships in the leading spots on Monday night (9). Live Results

High Point women lead the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships points standings with 20 points after three of the 21 events were scored on the first day of competition at Vert Stadium.

Hampton sits in second place in the team scores with 19 points, followed by North Carolina A&T with 18pts, Campbell (14pts), and UNC-Asheville (12pts) in rounding out the top five scoring teams.

Ashley Jones led the way with a second-place finish in the women’s 10,000m run, crossing the finish line in a time of 35:50.16, while teammate Lindsey Ickes followed home in third place after stopping the clock at 36:00.06.

They finished behind pre-championship favorite Hannah Moran of Radford who clocked 35:34.69 to take home the victory for Radford.

High Point also picked up a third-place finish from Alicia Dawson in the women’s long jump final after the sophomore defending champion leaped 5.95 m.

Amira Aduma of Hampton cut the sand at a new personal best mark of 6.13m (20-1½) to win the gold medal ahead of NC Asheville’s Claudia Prieto, who took second place again this year with a mark of 6.03m (19-9½).

Jasmine Jenkins of North Carolina A&T captured the other final on the women’s side on Monday, taking the hammer throw crown with a mark of 54.63m (179-2). The Aggies senior defeated Ambar Nunez-Gomez of Winthrop and Autumn Drayton of Gardner-Webb.

Nunez-Gomez, who was 10th last season, improved her PB to 54.39m (178-5) to secure the silver medal this year, while Drayton also threw a new PB of 53.65m (176-0).

High Point leads comfortably on the men’s side at the end of day one. The host leads the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships points standings with 70 points after sealing two individual titles on Day 1.

After five scored events on the first day, the Panthers lead second-place team Campbell (53pts) by 17 points, while USC Upstate (23pts), Charleston Southern (14), Gardner-Webb (10) and North Carolina A&T (10) rounded out the top five scoring teams.

Adam Craig repeated as the Big South Outdoor Championships men’s pole vault champion after clearing 4.81m to lead a 1-2 finish for High Point, with Kolt Byers placing second with a personal best of 4.61m. Cole Holliday finished fourth with a personal best of 4.41m.

The Panthers also secured the top two spots in the javelin throw as Ryan Tenor threw a personal best of 60.76 m for the title to beat teammate Rob Greer, who threw a season-best of 59.99m for the silver. Nicholas Veynovich also did a PB of 58.45m for Campbell which collected third through fifth in the contest.

Elsewhere, Alan Deogracias of Charleston Southern ran a PB time of 30:10.48 for first place in the men’s 10,000m, defeating Adam Hessler of UNC-Asheville who also did a PB of 30:11.76 for the silver medal.

Pl Women [3 out of 21 scored] Pts 1 High Point 20 2 Hampton 19 3 NC A&T 18 4 Campbell 14 5 UNC-Asheville 12 6 Charleston Southern 10 6 Radford 10 8 Winthrop 8 9 Gardner-Webb 6 – USC Upstate 0