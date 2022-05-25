Day 1: 2022 NAIA outdoor championships order of events; how to watch?

The 2022 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships will get underway today, Wednesday (25) and will continue until Friday (27). The following is the order of events for Day 1 as well as live results and how to watch live stream online.

This year, the men’s and women’s championships are hosted by the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission and will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, Ala.

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships exclusively at www.stretchinternet.com which is available to Watch Live for a fee. You can purchase the complete package for $34.95 or just one day for $19.95. 2022 Schedule | Results

The women’s and men’s Decathlon and Heptathlon competitions will begin the day’s schedule, starting at 11:00 am and 11:30 am, while the men’s Javelin Throw Final will start at 12:00 pm.

Running events will get going with the women’s 4×100 heats at 4:40 pm, followed by the 1500m heats at 5:30 pm, 400m hurdles, and 200m heats.

The women’s 10,000m final will go off at 10:30 pm while the men’s final will start at 11:15 pm to close out the first-day order of events schedule.

2022 NAIA outdoor championships order of events

Wed, May 25thTimes ET:

Men’s Decathlon – 11:00 AM

Women’s Heptathlon – 11:30 AM

Men’s Decathlon 100m 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon High Jump 11:00 AM

Men’s Decathlon 400m 11:00 AM

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles 11:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump 11:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put 11:30 AM

Women’s Heptathlon 200m 11:30 AM

Men’s Javelin Throw Final 12:00 PM

Women’s Hammer Throw Final 2:00 PM

Women’s 4×100 1st Round 4:40 PM

Men’s Hammer Throw Final 5:00 PM

Men’s 4×100 1st Round 5:10 PM

Women’s Pole Vault Final 5:30 PM

Women’s 1500m 1st Round 5:30 PM

Men’s 1500m 1st Round 5:50 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles 1st Round 6:10 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles 1st Round 6:35 PM

Women’s Javelin Throw Final 7:00 PM

Women’s 200m 1st Round 7:00 PM

Men’s 200m 1st Round 7:15 PM

Women’s 4×800 1st Round 8:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump Final 8:30 PM

Men’s 4×800 1st Round 8:35 PM

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase 1st Round 9:40 PM

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 1st Round 10:00 PM

Women’s 10,000m Final 10:30 PM

Men’s 10,000m Final 11:15 PM

