Day 1 – 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships order of events: How to watch?

OXFORD, Miss. — The following is the order of events schedule for Day 1 of the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships, which takes place at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex from Thursday through Saturday, 12-14 May. Fans can watch live streaming coverage on the SEC Network + while the Delta Timing Group will provide all the live results.

Competition on Thursday’s first day will begin with the women’s Hammer Throw final at 1:00 pm ET, while the men’s final will take place at 3:15 pm.

The opening events in the women’s and men’s multi-event competitions are also taking place on the first day of the championships, with the Decathlon starting at 3:00 pm and the Heptathlon at 3:20 pm.

Track events will start with the women’s 800 heats at 7:30 pm, followed by the men’s preliminaries at 7:50 pm before the women’s 200m heats begin at 8:10 pm ahead of the men’s opening round of races in the same discipline at 8:35 pm.

Also on the track, the women’s and men’s 10,000m races will close out the first day’s 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships schedule at 9:40 pm and 10:20 pm, respectively.

Arkansas will start the championships as the reigning champion on both the men’s and women’s sides after sweeping the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships team crowns.

Among the leading programs scheduled to take on the Razorbacks are Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M. as well as Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

Six finals are on the schedule for the opening day on Thursday and the host Ole Miss is expected to be the leader at the end of the first day.

Day 1 – 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships order of events SCHEDULE

Thursday – 12 MAY 2022

Women Hammer Throw 1:00 PM

Men Decathlon 100 Dash 3:00 PM

Men Hammer Throw 3:15 PM

Women Heptathlon 100 Hurdles 3:20 PM

Men Decathlon Long Jump 3:40 PM

Women Heptathlon High Jump 4:00 PM

Men Decathlon Shot Put 4:40 PM

Men Decathlon High Jump 5:35 PM

Women Heptathlon Shot Put 5:55 PM

Women Heptathlon 200 Dash 6:50 PM

Men Decathlon 400 Dash 7:05 PM

Women Javelin Throw 7:30 PM

Women 800 – Prelims 7:30 PM

Men 800 – Prelims 7:50 PM

Women 200 Dash – Prelims 8:10 PM

Men 200 Dash – Prelims 8:35 PM

Men Javelin Throw 9:00 PM

Women 400 Hurdles – Prelims 9:00 PM

Men 400 Hurdles – Prelims 9:20 PM

Women 10000 9:40 PM

Men 10000 10:20 PM