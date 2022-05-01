Connect with us

Day 1: 2022 SoCon outdoor track and field championships points standings

The 2022 SoCon outdoor track and field championships points standings after Day 1 as defending champion Samford leads both the men and women categories.

Published

2022-SoCon-outdoor-track-and-field-championships-points-standings
2022 SoCon outdoor track and field championships points standings. Photo by SoCon Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022 Southern Conference (SoCon) Outdoor Track and Field Championships points standings after the first day of competition here in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday (30).

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 SoCon outdoor championships? Day 2 Order of Events

At the end of the first day of action, defending champion Samford leads both the men and women respective categories by a massive gap as the Bulldogs look to sweep the team titles for a second successive season.

At the end of competitions on Saturday’s second day, Samford leads the SoCon Outdoor Track and Field Championships points standings on the men’s side after totaling 82 points from six scored events.

The Bulldogs hold a massive 50 point advantage over second place Furman (32), with Western Carolina with 31pts in third, The Citadel (27) and East Tennessee State (ETSU) and VMI rounding out the top five with 22 points each.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side after Saturday’s first day of contest at Shauna Yelton Field at the Samford Track and Soccer Stadium, Samford tallied 85 points from the six scored finals.

Ending the day second in the points standings was ETSU with 33 points, followed by Wofford (32), Western Carolina (26) and Furman (25) in completing the top five scorers so far.

Two meet records were broken on the first day at the 2022 Southern Conference (SoCon) Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

You can watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 from the 2022 SoCon Championships, which resume Sunday with the start of the decathlon at 10:00 a.m. ET and the heptathlon at 10:15.

Live streaming broadcast of Day 2 from the championships on ESPN+ starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

2022 SoCon Outdoor Track and Field Championships points standings – Day 1

Men’s results – Day 1
1. Samford – 82 points
2. Furman – 32
3. Western Carolina – 31
4. The Citadel – 27
T5. ETSU – 22
T5. VMI – 22
7. UNCG – 15
8. Wofford – 3
 
Women’s results – Day 1
1. Samford – 85 points
2. ETSU – 33
3. Wofford – 32
4. Western Carolina – 26
5. Furman – 25
6. The Citadel – 15
7. Chattanooga – 13
8. VMI – 4
T9. Mercer – 0
T9. UNCG – 0

