Day 1: 2022 USATF combined events championships; how to watch?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The order of events schedule for Day 1 of the 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships on Friday. Live streaming coverage of the two-day event, which begins on Friday, 6 May, will be available on USATF.TV+, while you can also follow all the live results and updates online.

Where Can I Watch the 2022 USATF combined events championships?

For the first time since 2002, the USATF Combined Events Championships will be held at a different site and on a different date from the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships. You can stay up to date with all live results here.

The USATF.TV broadcast and on-demand videos will be available to any one with a USATF.TV +PLUS subscription. Please subscribe here if you don’t already have an account.

This year, the meeting organisers have decided to stage the multi-events much earlier than usual to allow the athletes to get enough time to recover ahead of the World Athletics Championships to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from 15-24 July.

Action on the first day of the championships from John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas will start at 2:00 pm CT / 3:00 pm ET on Friday, with the men’s decathlon, followed by the first event in the women’s heptathlon at 2:15 pm. / 3:15 pm ET.

On the men’s side, defending national decathlon champion Garrett Scantling leads the list of entries and he will be aiming to book a spot on Team USA for the second successive global championships after finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Fellow Olympians Steven Bastien and Zach Ziemek, plus four other men who placed in the top 10 at last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials are also slated to compete in the decathlon.

Kendell Williams or Anna Hall?

Meanwhile, Olympians Kendell Williams and Erica Bougard headline the women’s heptathlon field, but they will come up against several highlighted challengers, including NCAA collegiate star and event world leader Anna Hall of the University of Florida and former collegiate standout and local darling Taliyah Brooks.

Williams already has a bye into the 2022 World Athletics Outdoor Championships after winning the World Athletics Combined Events Tour last year, and she will aim to add to her two national titles.

The 26-year-old finished fifth at the 2021 Tokyo Games to match her placing at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, and most recently won her first major championships medal after securing a bronze medal in the Pentathlon at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Serbia, in March.

Bougard, the ninth-place finisher in Tokyo, has competed in four straight World Championships from 2013-19 and she will attempt to book another worlds spot as she looks to improve on her fourth-place finish at Doha 2019.

Elsewhere, local favorite Brooks is excited to be back in action at a U.S. Championships after she was forced to pull out of the Olympic Trials last year.

The former Arkansas NCAA indoor pentathlon champion from 2018 has a lifetime best of 6,252 points in the heptathlon and is confident about improving that mark against a very talented field this weekend.

In the meantime, Florida’s Anna Hall has been remarkable in the multi-events thus far and has already recorded a PB of 6,412 points which leads the NCAA and world list in 2022.

The 2022 NCAA indoor pentathlon champion is expected to seriously challenge the top two contenders.

2022 USATF Combined Events Championships Order of Events Schedule

FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022 – DAY 1

Time Zone in CT

2:00 PM Decathlon 100m 2 heats

2:15 PM Heptathlon 100m Hurdles 3 heats

2:45 PM Decathlon Long Jump 2 flights

3:05 PM Heptathlon High Jump 2 flights

3:40 PM Decathlon Shot Put 1 flight

4:45 PM Decathlon High Jump 2 flights

4:45 PM Heptathlon Shot Put 1 flight

6:15 PM Heptathlon 200m 2 heats

6:25 PM Decathlon 400m 3 heats