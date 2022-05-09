Day 1: North Carolina A&T sprinters dominate at 2022 Big South Outdoor Conference Championships

Javonte Harding and Randolph Ross both won their respective heats comfortably as North Carolina A&T qualified the top runners in the men’s 200m on Day 1 at the 2022 Big South Outdoor Conference Championships on Monday (9).

Randolph Ross 200m heat at Big Sout... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Randolph Ross 200m heat at Big South Outdoor Championships

National Indoor champion Harding won his heat with the fastest time of the preliminaries, clocking 20.45 seconds to set a meeting and facility record on the day.

The sophomore sprinter bettered the previous Big South Conference Championships record of 20.68 secs, set in 2021 by Dominique Alexander of Campbell.

2022 Big South Outdoor Conference Championships: Multi-events on Day 1 report

The time is also quicker than the 20.63 previous Vert Stadium best mark, done by Diamantae Griffin of Liberty earlier this year.

NCAA 400m champion and Tokyo Olympian Ross won his heat in a time of 20.50 to advance to the final with the second-fastest time overall.

The junior sprint star will be aiming to win the 200 and 400m double this week, while seeking to help North Carolina A&T win both the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay titles.

In the meantime, qualifying with the third-fastest overall time was another Aggies sprinter, Daniel Stokes, who posted 20.57 to win his heat today.

Ja’Darien Parker of Campbell also dipped under 21-seconds in the qualifying heat, clocking 20.96 secs to follow Ross home in section four, while returning champion Alexander also advanced to the final after finishing second behind Harding in heat two in 21.06.

Brandon Nya was the fourth North Carolina A&T sprinter progressing to the final after he clocked 21.21 to take second in heat one.

Aggies sprinters also dominated the women’s 200m heats.

Led by Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, the sprint powerhouses qualified the top four women for the final, with the Nigerian smashing the previous championships, facility, and Big South Conference records when posting a PB of 22.75 secs.

Her teammates Symone Darius (23.09), Delecia McDuffie (23.17), and Jonah Ross (23.39) all advanced to the medal race later this week.