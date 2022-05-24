Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 1 order of events schedule – 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds

The 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds Day 1 order of events schedule and how you can watch live streaming coverage on SEC Network+ on Wednesday (25).

Published

Matthew-Boling-of-Georgia-Indoor-Championships-200m
Matthew Boling of Georgia at the NCAA Indoor Championships 2022

Day 1 order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds track and field meeting from May 25-28 in Bloomington, IN, for free HERE.

The opening day of the four-day meeting is dedicated to men’s only with the women taking the center stage on Thursday and Saturday.

Live coverage of the meeting on Wednesday’s Day 1 (25) will begin at 10:00 am ET with the men’s hammer throw opening round, which will be used to select the top 12 throwers from the event for the NCAA Championships in Oregon, next month.

READ MORE: When are the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds and how to watch?

Three flights have been assembled for the men’s hammer throw with the third flight loaded with top talents who will be aiming to be among the top 12 to advance to Eugene.

At 2:00 pm the field event will continue with the men’s javelin throw competition, followed by the long jump competition which will see Jamaican and Tennessee star jumpers Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod going up against North Carolina A&T’s Brandon Hicklin and Isaac Grimes of Florida State.

Live running action at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds track and field meeting will get going at 6:00 pm ET with the men’s 110m Hurdles, with the nation’s No. 1 ranked sprint hurdler Trey Cunningham of Florida State leading the way.

Matthew Boling of Georgia will go in the men’s 100m and 200m heats, along with Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh, while Randolph Ross, Jr. of North Carolina A&T tops the 400m entries, Navasky Anderson of Mississippi State goes in the 800m and Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State leads the way in the 10,000m run semi-finals.

Day 1 order of events schedule – 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds

DayStartWednesday EventsRndStart ListResult
Wednesday10:00 AMMen HammerFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday2:00 PMMen JavelinFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday6:00 PMMen Long JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday6:00 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday6:30 PMMen Pole VaultFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday6:30 PMMen 1500 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday7:00 PMMen Shot PutFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday7:00 PMMen 100 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday7:25 PMMen 400 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday7:50 PMMen 800 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday8:20 PMMen 400 M HurdlesFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday8:45 PMMen 200 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Wednesday9:10 PMMen 10000 MSemifinalStart ListResult
In this article:,,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021 Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021

Main News

Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

Erriyon Knighton dominated the men's 200m at the 2022 LSU Invitational on Saturday (30) when running 19.49 secs to break the World U20 record!...

April 30, 2022
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion

Main News

2022 Sound Running Track Meet results; Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominates 5000m

The 2022 Sound Running Track Meet results on Friday night (6) with Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen winning the 5000m race.

May 7, 2022
Advertisement