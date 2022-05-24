Day 1 order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds track and field meeting on the SEC Network+ from May 25-28 in Bloomington, IN.

The opening day of the four-day meeting is dedicated to men’s only with the women taking the center stage on Thursday and Saturday.

Live coverage of the meeting on Wednesday’s Day 1 (25) will begin at 10:00 am ET with the men’s hammer throw opening round, which will be used to select the top 12 throwers from the event for the NCAA Championships in Oregon, next month.

Three flights have been assembled for the men’s hammer throw with the third flight loaded with top talents who will be aiming to be among the top 12 to advance to Eugene.

At 2:00 pm the field event will continue with the men’s javelin throw competition, followed by the long jump competition which will see Jamaican and Tennessee star jumpers Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod going up against North Carolina A&T’s Brandon Hicklin and Isaac Grimes of Florida State.

Live running action at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds track and field meeting will get going at 6:00 pm ET with the men’s 110m Hurdles, with the nation’s No. 1 ranked sprint hurdler Trey Cunningham of Florida State leading the way.

Matthew Boling of Georgia will go in the men’s 100m and 200m heats, along with Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh, while Randolph Ross, Jr. of North Carolina A&T tops the 400m entries, Navasky Anderson of Mississippi State goes in the 800m and Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State leads the way in the 10,000m run semi-finals.

Day 1 order of events schedule – 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds