Day 1 Results: 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round meet

Results from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round on 25 May. Only men were in action Wednesday’s first day on the campus of Indiana University.

Published

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —— The results from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round which took place on Wednesday, 25 May. Only the men were in action Wednesday’s first day on the campus of Indiana University, while the women are in action on Thursday.

Several of the nation’s leading athletes were in action on Wednesday as the battle for semi-final places to the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, begins. Read more: Results: 2022 NCAA East preliminary track and field meeting day 1

Oregon sprinter Micah Williams who progressed in the men’s 100m, Stanford standout Udodi Onwuzurike, who topped the 100m and 200m, while Ryan Schoppe of Oklahoma State heads the 1500m field and a strong group made the cut in the men’s 10,000m run.

Abdihamid Nur of Northern Arizona leads the top 12 athletes who secured places in the men’s 10,000m after closing out the first night’s schedule with a time of 28:45.90 to win on the night.

Cole Sprout and Charles Hicks of Stanford were also among the other top qualifiers in the event after running times of 28:46.65 and 28:47.37 in second and seventh, respectively. Patrick Kiprop and Amon Kemboi of Arkansas also advanced to Oregon.

Adrian Piperi of Texas topped the men’s Shot Put chart, while Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi of Baylor was the leading qualifier in the Javelin Throw qualifying round with 81.22m (266-6).

DayStartWednesday EventsRndResult
Wednesday10:00 AMMen HammerFirst RoundResult
Wednesday2:00 PMMen JavelinFirst RoundResult
Wednesday6:00 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFirst RoundResult
Wednesday6:00 PMMen Long JumpFirst RoundResult
Wednesday6:30 PMMen 1500 MFirst RoundResult
Wednesday6:30 PMMen Pole VaultFirst RoundResult
Wednesday7:00 PMMen 100 MFirst RoundResult
Wednesday7:00 PMMen Shot PutFirst RoundResult
Wednesday7:25 PMMen 400 MFirst RoundResult
Wednesday7:50 PMMen 800 MFirst RoundResult
Wednesday8:20 PMMen 400 M HurdlesFirst RoundResult
Wednesday8:45 PMMen 200 MFirst RoundResult
Wednesday9:10 PMMen 10000 MSemifinalsResult
Susan has been with World-Track since 2004 and continues to play a big part in our growth. She was never a runner, but loves the sport and encouraged all her children to do track. She is a former Examiner reporter and also wrote for several other publications, including ICC and VS Sports.

