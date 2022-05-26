Day-1-Results_-2022-NCAA-West-Preliminary-Round-meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —— The results from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round which took place on Wednesday, 25 May. Only the men were in action Wednesday’s first day on the campus of Indiana University, while the women are in action on Thursday.

Several of the nation’s leading athletes were in action on Wednesday as the battle for semi-final places to the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, begins. Read more: Results: 2022 NCAA East preliminary track and field meeting day 1

Oregon sprinter Micah Williams who progressed in the men’s 100m, Stanford standout Udodi Onwuzurike, who topped the 100m and 200m, while Ryan Schoppe of Oklahoma State heads the 1500m field and a strong group made the cut in the men’s 10,000m run.

Abdihamid Nur of Northern Arizona leads the top 12 athletes who secured places in the men’s 10,000m after closing out the first night’s schedule with a time of 28:45.90 to win on the night.

Cole Sprout and Charles Hicks of Stanford were also among the other top qualifiers in the event after running times of 28:46.65 and 28:47.37 in second and seventh, respectively. Patrick Kiprop and Amon Kemboi of Arkansas also advanced to Oregon.

Adrian Piperi of Texas topped the men’s Shot Put chart, while Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi of Baylor was the leading qualifier in the Javelin Throw qualifying round with 81.22m (266-6).