Day 2: 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships order of events, how to watch?

Durham, NC — The following is the order of events schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships on Friday (13). The three-day meeting which started on Thursday (12) is hosted by Duke University at Morris Williams Stadium.

Where to watch the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships?

Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be on ACCNX from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm ET.

Friday, May 13 11 am – 6 pm ACCNX 6 pm – 9 pm ACCNX

Competition on Friday will begin with the resumption of the men’s and women’s multi-events, starting at 11:00 am. The 110m hurdles in the men’s decathlon will open the second day’s schedule, while the women’s heptathlon will continue with the long jump at Noon ET.

READ MORE HERE: How to watch the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022?

The schedule for field events will get going at 3:00 pm with the men’s Shot Put final, as well as the men’s Triple Jump final. Running events will open up with the women’s 100m hurdles heats, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles preliminaries at 6:25 pm.

The heats of the 100m, 400m, and 800m are also slated for the second day at the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships on Friday, while there are two finals, the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at 8:25 pm and the men’s contest at 8:45 pm.

2022 ACC Outdoor Championships Order of Events Schedule – Day 2