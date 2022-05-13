Connect with us

Day 2: 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships order of events, how to watch?

The order of events schedule and how to watch day 2 from the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships on Friday (13). Watch live streaming on ACCNX.

Published

2022-ACC-Outdoor-Championships-order-of-events-schedule-day-2-2022
The 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships order of events schedule day 2

Durham, NC — The following is the order of events schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships on Friday (13). The three-day meeting which started on Thursday (12) is hosted by Duke University at Morris Williams Stadium.

Where to watch the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships?

Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be on ACCNX from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm ET.

Friday, May 1311 am – 6 pmACCNX
6 pm – 9 pmACCNX

Competition on Friday will begin with the resumption of the men’s and women’s multi-events, starting at 11:00 am. The 110m hurdles in the men’s decathlon will open the second day’s schedule, while the women’s heptathlon will continue with the long jump at Noon ET.

READ MORE HERE: How to watch the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022?

The schedule for field events will get going at 3:00 pm with the men’s Shot Put final, as well as the men’s Triple Jump final. Running events will open up with the women’s 100m hurdles heats, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles preliminaries at 6:25 pm.

The heats of the 100m, 400m, and 800m are also slated for the second day at the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships on Friday, while there are two finals, the women’s 3,000m steeplechase at 8:25 pm and the men’s contest at 8:45 pm.

2022 ACC Outdoor Championships Order of Events Schedule – Day 2

DayStartMen’s DecathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday11:00 AMMen Decathlon 110 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
FridayMen Decathlon DiscusFinalStart ListResult
FridayMen Decathlon Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
FridayMen Decathlon JavelinFinalStart ListResult
FridayMen Decathlon 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
Men Decathlon SpreadsheetScores
DayStartWomen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday12:00 PMWomen Heptathlon Long JumpFinalStart ListResult
FridayWomen Heptathlon JavelinFinalStart ListResult
FridayWomen Heptathlon 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Women Heptathlon SpreadsheetScores
DayStartFriday TrackRndStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:25 PMMen 110 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:40 PMWomen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday6:55 PMMen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:15 PMWomen 100 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:30 PMMen 100 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday7:45 PMWomen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday8:00 PMMen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Friday8:25 PMWomen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
Friday8:45 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
DayStartFriday FieldRndStart ListResult
Friday3:00 PMMen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday3:00 PMMen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMWomen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:30 PMWomen Triple JumpFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:30 PMMen JavelinFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:30 PMMen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult

