Day 2: 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships order of events; how to watch?

The 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships order of events schedule for Day 2 at the Fuller Track & Field facility in Lubbock, TX., on Saturday 14, May. Live streaming coverage and live results will be available this weekend.

Where to watch and follow the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships today?

You can watch all the second-day live streaming broadcast of the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Big 12 Now via ESPN and WatchESPN, while you can click here to follow all the results and updates in realtime.11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Live feed no announcers – Watch | 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Full broadcast with announcers – Watch

Where to buy tickets for the 2002 Big 12 Outdoor Championships on Saturday?

Tickets are available online through texastech.com. Walk-up admission will also be available. The ticket office will be open from 10 a.m. CT to – 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. General admission tickets for adults are priced at $10 while youth tickets are available for $5.

Day two action will start at 12:00 p.m. ET with the remaining events in the men’s decathlon, starting with the 110m hurdles, while the women bow into action in the heptathlon at 1:00 p.m. with the long jump. Read more here about the report of Day 1 and who leads the Big 12 Outdoor Championships multi-events

Field event competition will get going at 5:00 p.m. ET with the women’s shot put, followed by the men’s high jump at 5:30 p.m., while the women’s and men’s long jump finals are set for 6:30 p.m.

Running events, meanwhile, will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 1500m heats, followed by the men’s contest before the preliminaries of the 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles, 400m, 100m, 200m, 800m, and 400m hurdles take place.

Day 2 at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships closes out with two finals, the first one will go off at 9:55 p.m. when the women toe the start line for the 3000m Steeplechase and then at 10:10 p.m. ET when the men face the start for their race.

Day 2 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships order of events

Day 2 – Saturday, May 14 – Times are listed in CT

Combined Events

11:00 a.m. Decathlon: 110m Hurdles Men

12:00 p.m. Decathlon: Discus Men

12:00 p.m. Heptathlon: Long Jump 2 pits Women

1:15 p.m. Heptathlon: Javelin Women

1:30 p.m. Decathlon: Pole Vault 2 pits Men

2:30 p.m. Heptathlon: 800m Women

4:00 p.m. Decathlon: Javelin Men

5:30 p.m. Heptathlon: 1500m Men

Field Events

4:00 p.m. Shot Put Women – final

4:30 p.m. High Jump Men – final

6:00 p.m. Pole Vault Women – final

6:30 p.m. Long Jump Women – final

6:30 p.m. Long Jump Men – final

7:00 p.m. Shot Put Men – final

Running Events (Preliminaries)

5:00 p.m. 1500 m Women

5:15 p.m. 1500m Men

5:30 p.m. Decathlon: 1500m Men

5:50 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women

6:05 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men

6:20 p.m. 400m Women

6:35 p.m. 400m Men

6:50 p.m. 100m Women

7:05 p.m. 100m Men

7:20 p.m. 800m Women

7:35 p.m. 800m Men

7:55 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women

8:10 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men

8:25 p.m. 200m Women

8:40 p.m. 200m Men

8:55 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Women – final

9:10 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Men – final