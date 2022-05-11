Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 2 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships Points Standings

Defending champion High Point continues to dominate the 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships points standings after Day 2 on Tuesday.

Published

Day-2-2022-Big-South-Outdoor-Track-Field-Championships-Points-Standings
Day 2 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships Points Standings

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Defending champion High Point continues to lead the 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships points standings on both the women’s and men’s after Day 2 on Tuesday (10).

At the end of the second day of competition at Vert Stadium on the campus of High Point University, the host school extended its lead to close on 126 points after nine finals on the men’s side, while the women’s team ended the day on 88 points for a 48 point advantage.

On the men’s side, High Point secured two first-place finishes and five individual podium spots to build its overnight lead, while Campbell remains in second place with 84 points, followed by USC Upstate which sits third in points standings with 31pts.

UNC-Asheville on 24 points is in fourth place with Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, and NC A&T all on 23 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

High Point paces the 2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships points standings on the women’s side with 88 points, with Hampton in second on 40pts.

North Carolina A&T is next with 38pts, followed by Charleston Southern on 35, and Campbell with 31.

DAY 2 MEN’S RESULTS | DAY 2 WOMEN’S RESULTS

Individually High Point’s Evan Mills won gold in the men’s decathlon with 6,588 points over Gardner-Webb’s Cameron Donoghue (6,877) and another High Point athlete, Felix LeBlanc (6059)

Elsewhere, North Carolina A&T won its second event of the Championship when Brayden Hodgest secured the shot put with a throw of 17.37m, while Campbell’s Shemar Miller won the triple jump with a mark of 15.59m, and El Hocine Bouchrak of High Point repeating as the champion in the 3,000m Steeplechase after running 8:49.74. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Five individual champions were crowned on Tuesday, including Charleston Southern’s Chloe Greene who became only the second CSU athlete to win the heptathlon.

Greene, who led the competition after the first day, went on the secure the crown on Tuesday after tallying a Vert Stadium-record score of 4,988 points, the highest point total in the Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships since 2017.

In other scored results, North Carolina A&T’s Arrieya Harper won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 12.60m, High Point swept the top three spots in the pole vault for the third-straight championship, with Sydney Horn repeating as champion after clearing 4.34m.

In the shot put, North Carolina A&T’s Loren James captured first place with a Big South, Championship Meet and Vert Stadium-record throw of 16.44m.  HPU’s Franziska Jakobs rounded out Tuesday’s champions by winning the 3,000m Steeplechase in a time of 10:53.49.

The 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships conclude Wednesday, 11 May at Vert Stadium, beginning at 1:00 pm, and streaming live on ESPN+ begins at 2:00 pm. LIVE RESULTS are available as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships Points Standings – Day 2

PlMen [9 out of 21 scored]Pts
1High Point126
2Campbell84
3USC Upstate31
4UNC-Asheville24
5Charleston Southern23
5Gardner-Webb23
5NC A&T23
8Hampton13
Winthrop0

PlWomen [8 out of 21 scored]Pts
1High Point88
2Hampton40
3NC A&T38
4Charleston Southern35
5Campbell31
6UNC-Asheville30
7Radford21
8Gardner-Webb18
9Winthrop10
USC Upstate0

In this article:
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81 Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81

Main News

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.

April 13, 2022
CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule 2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule

Main News

2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1 and how to watch

Day One order of events, live results and schedule for the 2022 CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16...

April 16, 2022
Advertisement