Day 2 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships Points Standings

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Defending champion High Point continues to lead the 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships points standings on both the women’s and men’s after Day 2 on Tuesday (10).

At the end of the second day of competition at Vert Stadium on the campus of High Point University, the host school extended its lead to close on 126 points after nine finals on the men’s side, while the women’s team ended the day on 88 points for a 48 point advantage.

On the men’s side, High Point secured two first-place finishes and five individual podium spots to build its overnight lead, while Campbell remains in second place with 84 points, followed by USC Upstate which sits third in points standings with 31pts.

UNC-Asheville on 24 points is in fourth place with Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, and NC A&T all on 23 points.

High Point paces the 2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships points standings on the women’s side with 88 points, with Hampton in second on 40pts.

North Carolina A&T is next with 38pts, followed by Charleston Southern on 35, and Campbell with 31.

DAY 2 MEN’S RESULTS | DAY 2 WOMEN’S RESULTS

Individually High Point’s Evan Mills won gold in the men’s decathlon with 6,588 points over Gardner-Webb’s Cameron Donoghue (6,877) and another High Point athlete, Felix LeBlanc (6059)

Elsewhere, North Carolina A&T won its second event of the Championship when Brayden Hodgest secured the shot put with a throw of 17.37m, while Campbell’s Shemar Miller won the triple jump with a mark of 15.59m, and El Hocine Bouchrak of High Point repeating as the champion in the 3,000m Steeplechase after running 8:49.74.

Five individual champions were crowned on Tuesday, including Charleston Southern’s Chloe Greene who became only the second CSU athlete to win the heptathlon.

Greene, who led the competition after the first day, went on the secure the crown on Tuesday after tallying a Vert Stadium-record score of 4,988 points, the highest point total in the Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships since 2017.

In other scored results, North Carolina A&T’s Arrieya Harper won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 12.60m, High Point swept the top three spots in the pole vault for the third-straight championship, with Sydney Horn repeating as champion after clearing 4.34m.

In the shot put, North Carolina A&T’s Loren James captured first place with a Big South, Championship Meet and Vert Stadium-record throw of 16.44m. HPU’s Franziska Jakobs rounded out Tuesday’s champions by winning the 3,000m Steeplechase in a time of 10:53.49.

The 2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships conclude Wednesday, 11 May at Vert Stadium, beginning at 1:00 pm, and streaming live on ESPN+ begins at 2:00 pm. LIVE RESULTS are available as well.

2022 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championships Points Standings – Day 2

Pl Men [9 out of 21 scored] Pts 1 High Point 126 2 Campbell 84 3 USC Upstate 31 4 UNC-Asheville 24 5 Charleston Southern 23 5 Gardner-Webb 23 5 NC A&T 23 8 Hampton 13 – Winthrop 0