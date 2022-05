The results from FINALS ONLY events that took place on Day 2 at the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships on a stormy Friday (13) in Oxford. The championship was forced into a lengthy weather delay because of a terrible thunderstorm in the Oxford area.

However, when the action finally got underway at 7:00 pm ET local time, we were able to get through the entire day’s schedule, much to the delight of the participating coaches and athletes. They had fears of a complete second-day wipe-out.

Among the highlights winners on the day was Lamara Distin of Texas A&M who continued her impressive form in the high jump this season after clearing 1.95m to set a new facility record, breaking the previous mark of 1.83m, set in 2009.

Her fellow Jamaican countryman Wayne Pinnock, representing the University of Tennessee, won the men’s long jump title after jumping 8.05m in his first-round attempt.

There were also facility record-breaking performances in the women’s and men’s 3000 meters steeplechase races, while Sterling Lester of Florida scored 5749 points to win the women’s heptathlon and Johannes Erm of Georgia tallied 8132 points to take the men’s decathlon.

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships Results from finals only

Women 3000 Meter Steeplechase

1 Joyce Kimeli Auburn 9:49.13 10 1 Facility (9:58.31)

2 Perri Bockrath Kentucky 9:52.48 PR 8 1 Facility (9:58.31)

3 Logan Jolly Arkansas 9:57.11 6 1 Facility (9:58.31)

4 Krissy Gear Arkansas 10:03.34 5 1

5 Katie Thronson Tennessee 10:04.15 PR 4 1

6 Kristel van den Berg Ole Miss 10:08.18 3 1

7 Melissa Menghini Missouri 10:19.87 SB 2 1

8 Kayla Gholar Tennessee 10:21.69 PR 1 1

9 Pamela O’Brien Florida 10:25.00 PR 1 JR

10 Julia Black Texas A&M 10:25.72 PR 1 JR

11 Annie Fuller Texas A&M 10:26.78 1 SR

12 Alicia Stamey LSU 10:29.31 1 SR

13 Sara Funderburk LSU 10:30.98 1 SR

14 Rachel Boice Kentucky 10:34.90 SB 1 JR

15 Morgan Claire Rose Ole Miss 10:36.49 1 SR

16 Callie Hardy LSU 10:50.14 PR 1 FR

17 Joslin Blair Vanderbilt 10:51.00 PR 1 SO

Women Long Jump

1 Jasmine Moore Florida 6.73m 10 0.4

2 Morgan Smalls LSU 6.58m PR 8 0.3

3 Claire Bryant Florida 6.56m 6 0.4

4 Deborah Acquah Texas A&M 6.53m 5 0.3

5 Anna Hall Florida 6.42m PR 4 0.6

6 Janaya Jones Auburn 6.41m PR 3 0.6

7 Ayele Gerken Missouri 6.30m PR 2 0.5

8 Titiana Marsh Georgia 6.24m 1 0.4

9 Essence Thomas Auburn 6.00m PR -0.1 1

10 Kennedy Jackson Miss State 5.99m -0.0 1

11 Shayla Broughton Miss State 5.99m 0.5 2

12 Serena Bolden LSU 5.92m 0.3 2

13 Meg Wilson Kentucky 5.89m PR -0.2 1

14 Asia Poe Miss State 5.79m 0.4 2

15 Shatara Johnson Tennessee 5.71m -0.4 1

16 Skye Gross Ole Miss 5.57m 0.2 1

17 Imani Jones Auburn 5.43m SB 0.8 1

— Alexandra Woodberry Miss State DNS 2 JR

— Charisma Taylor Tennessee DNS -0.0 1

Women High Jump

1 Lamara Distin Texas A&M 1.95m 10 1 Facility (1.83m)

2 Rachel Glenn South Carolina 1.86m 8 1 Facility (1.83m)

3 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.86m PR 6 1 Facility (1.83m)

4 Abigail O’Donoghue LSU 1.78m 4.5 1

4 Elena Kulichenko Georgia 1.78m 4.5 1

6 Shelby Tyler Georgia 1.78m SB 3 1

7 Morgan Smalls LSU 1.78m 2 1

8 Sydney Billington Arkansas 1.73m PR 1 1

9 Claudina Diaz Missouri 1.68m 1 FR

— Jamari Drake Georgia DNS 1 SR

— Allyson Andress Texas A&M DNS 1 SO

Women Shot Put

1 Ana da Silva Georgia 18.46m PR 10 1

2 Divine Oladipo Vanderbilt 17.97m PR 8 1

3 Latavia Maines Tennessee 17.86m SB 6 1

4 Molly Leppelmeier Kentucky 16.63m PR 5 1

5 Nickolette Dunbar Alabama 16.54m SB 4 1

6 Tedreauna Britt Ole Miss 16.44m PR 3 1

7 Thea Jensen Florida 16.30m 2 1

8 Kathleen Young South Carolina 15.93m SB 1 1

9 Jasmine Mitchell Ole Miss 15.62m SB 1 JR

10 Jalani Davis Ole Miss 15.55m 1 JR

11 Maura Huwalt Auburn 15.53m 1 SO

12 Amber Hart LSU 15.35m 1 SR

13 Emily Stauffer Missouri 15.31m 1 SR

14 Jhordyn Stallworth Miss State 14.96m 1 SO

15 Emily Offenheiser Missouri 14.55m 1 SO

16 Mia Anderson Georgia 14.08m 1 SO

Men 3000 Meter Steeplechase

1 Andrew Kibet Arkansas 8:42.87 PR Facility (8:51.73)

2 Hillary Cheruiyot Alabama 8:48.67 8 1 Facility (8:51.73)

3 Alex Crigger Tennessee 8:52.31 SB 6 1

4 Teddy Radtke Texas A&M 8:54.70 PR 5 1

5 Carter Persyn Arkansas 8:54.94 PR 4 1

6 Carson Burian Alabama 8:57.29 PR 3 1

7 Emmanuel Cheboson Arkansas 8:59.81 SB 2 1

8 Royce Fisher Missouri 9:04.22 PR 1 1

9 Chase Rose Ole Miss 9:04.71 PR 1 FR

10 Wesley John Georgia 9:10.15 1 JR

11 Jonathan Chung Texas A&M 9:12.00 1 SO

12 Eli Nahom Tennessee 9:13.31 1 SO

13 Jackson Watts Kentucky 9:13.59 1 FR

14 Matthew McMillan Tennessee 9:15.05 1 SO

15 Brady Grant Texas A&M 9:17.61 1 JR

16 McLean Griffin Kentucky 9:18.79 1 SO

17 Cade Martin LSU 9:21.84 1 JR

18 Will Dart LSU 9:21.85 1 SO

19 Garrett Hamilton LSU 9:25.56 1 JR

20 Nathan Hall Missouri 9:29.03

Men Long Jump

1 Wayne Pinnock Tennessee 8.05m 10 0.3 m/s

2 Carey McLeod Tennessee 7.91m 8 0.4

3 Malcolm Clemons Florida 7.84m PR 6 0.1

4 Cameron Crump Miss State 7.72m SB 5 0.5

5 Caleb Foster Florida 7.68m 4 0.2

6 Emmanuel Ineh Alabama 7.56m 3 +0.0

7 PJ Austin Florida 7.52m PR 2 0.2

8 Quincy Scott Alabama 7.52m PR 1 0.1

9 Ryan Brown Arkansas 7.48m 0.2 1

10 Safir Scott Miss State 7.42m 1.2 1

11 Anthony Riley Tennessee 7.38m 0.3 1

12 Christian Lewis South Carolina 7.37m 0.2 1

13 Ji’eem Bullock LSU 7.36m 0.4 1

14 John Baker Arkansas 7.35m +0.0 1

15 Robbie Springfield Kentucky 7.09m 0.3 1

Men Shot Put

1 Jordan West Tennessee 20.28m 10 2 Facility (19.57m)

2 John Meyer LSU 20.17m 8 2 Facility (19.57m)

3 Isaac Odugbesan Alabama 20.04m 6 2 Facility (19.57m)

4 Josh Sobota Kentucky 19.81m 5 2 Facility (19.57m)

5 Santiago Basso Alabama 19.56m PR 4 2

6 Daniel Viveros Ole Miss 19.06m 3 2

7 Dylan Targgart South Carolina 18.78m 2 2

8 Bryce Foster Texas A&M 18.69m 1 2

9 Gavin Beverage Georgia 18.56m 2 SO

10 Jerimiah Evans Alabama 18.09m 1 SR

11 Alan de Falchi Alabama 17.77m PR 1 SO

12 Skylar Coffey Tennessee 17.39m 1 FR

13 Nathan Cooper Alabama 16.92m 1 SO

14 Quinten Wynn Auburn 16.87m 1 FR

15 Ethan Richter Auburn 16.70m 1 FR

16 Jabari Bennett Miss State 16.30m 1 JR

17 Jeremiah Pierce Miss State 16.08m 1 SR

18 Alex Spyridonidis Auburn 13.92m 1 SR