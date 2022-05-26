Day 2: order of events at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Regional track meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Day 2 order of events schedule at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Regional track and field meeting on Thursday, 26 May. The live broadcast will be on the SEC Network+ and hosted at the University of Arkansas John McDonnell Field. Online streaming coverage will be on WatchESPN.com.

The women will bow into action on the second day of the meeting as the hunt for places to the 2022 outdoor national championships continues. Thursday, May 26 | 10:00 a.m. CT | Stream here | Track events | West Preliminary | 6:00 p.m | Watch Live on SEC Network +

The top 12 in each event at the end of the four days of the regional competition will advance to Eugene for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships to be held from 8-11 June.

The action on Thursday will start at 10:00 am CT with the hammer throw, which will be contested across three flights where the top 12 throwers will secure passages to Oregon.

Field event contest will continue at 2:00 pm CT with the javelin throw, followed by the long jump competition at 6:00 pm which will be contested across a total of four flights.

Meanwhile, the running schedule will begin live on SEC Network+ at 6:00 pm ET with the women’s 100m hurdles with 24 advancing to Saturday’s fourth day where the field will be trimmed to 12.

Also on the order of events schedule for day 2 are the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m, while the 1000m will close out the day’s action at 9:10 pm CT.

Day 2: order of events 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Regional