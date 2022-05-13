Day 2 order of events schedule: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships; how to watch?

Day 2 order of events schedule at the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships on Friday, 13 May. The championships are hosted at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex in Oxford, MS, and you can watch live streaming coverage on the ESPN SEC Network +.

Where can I watch the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships Day 2?

You can watch live streaming coverage on Day 2 which will start at 2:45 pm ET and continue at 7:00 pm ET, live on SEC Network+. Follow all the Live Results using the provided link as well.

Second day of action will start with the men’s Decathlon 110m hurdles to kick-start the remaining events in the men’s and women’s multi-event competitions. The second-day action in the women’s Heptathlon starts with the Long Jump at 3:35 pm.

The men’s Long Jump open contest will get going at 5:30 pm, followed by the Women’s High Jump at 6:00 pm. The women’s Shot Put final goes off at 7:00 pm and the women’s Long Jump starts at 8:05 pm.

Track competition will start later in the evening with the women’s 1500 heats at 7:40 pm, while the women’s and men’s 400 heats will go off at 8:20 pm and 8:45 pm ET, and the 100m heats taking place at 9:10 pm and 9:35 pm, respectively.

The finals of the women’s 3,000m steeplechase will start at 10:00 with the men’s final slated for 10:20 pm.

Day 2 order of events schedule: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships Friday

Men Decathlon 110 Hurdles 2:45 PM

Men Decathlon Discus Throw 3:30 PM

Women Heptathlon Long Jump 3:35 PM

Men Decathlon Pole Vault 4:40 PM

Women Heptathlon Javelin Throw 4:45 PM

Men Long Jump 5:30 PM

Women Heptathlon 800 5:45 PM

Women High Jump 6:00 PM

Men Decathlon Javelin Throw 6:15 PM

Women Shot Put 7:00 PM

Women 100 Hurdles – Prelims 7:00 PM

Men Pole Vault 7:05 PM

Men 110 Hurdles – Prelims 7:15 PM

Men Decathlon 1500 7:30 PM

Women 1500 – Prelims 7:40 PM

Men 1500 – Prelims 8:00 PM

Women Long Jump 8:05 PM

Women 400 Dash – Prelims 8:20 PM

Men 400 Dash – Prelims 8:45 PM

Men Shot Put 9:00 PM

Women 100 Dash – Prelims 9:10 PM

Men 100 Dash – Prelims 9:35 PM

Women 3000 Steeplechase 10:00 PM

Men 3000 Steeplechase 10:20 PM