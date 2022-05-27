Day 3: 2022 NCAA West preliminary round order of events schedule; how to watch?

FAYETTEVILLE —— The Day 3 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round order of events schedule on Friday (27) as competition at the four-day meeting continues at John McDonnell Field here in Arkansas.

You can watch live streaming coverage of meeting on SEC Network+ and all the information will be available HERE. The order of events schedule for today will see the men returning to competition as the hunt for places to the 2022 NCAA Championships in Eugene, heats up. Friday, May 27 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Stream here | Track events | West Preliminary | 6 p.m. | Watch Live on SEC Network +

Live action will start at 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET with the men’s Discus Throw where the top 12 will move on the final site in Oregon to join the advancers from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round for the NCAA Championships.

The other field event competition taking place on Friday’s third day are the High Jump at 2:30 pm, and the Triple Jump at 6:00 pm.

Meanwhile, running events will be to be live streamed at 6:00 pm ET and the coverage will get going with the 4x100m relay races. The top 12 teams will advance to Eugene. The pop 3 finishers from each heat plus next 3 best times will move make up the group.

Elsewhere, the likes of Micah Williams, Udodi Onwuzurike, Maliek Kendall, and Nathaniel Ezekiel, along with several others, will be in action.

Day 3 NCAA West preliminary round order of events schedule