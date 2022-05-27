Connect with us

Day 3: 2022 NCAA West preliminary round order of events schedule; how to watch?

You can watch Day 3 of the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round live on the SEC Network+ while the order of events schedule on Friday (27) is available.

Published

FAYETTEVILLE —— The Day 3 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round order of events schedule on Friday (27) as competition at the four-day meeting continues at John McDonnell Field here in Arkansas.

You can watch live streaming coverage of meeting on SEC Network+ and all the information will be available HERE. The order of events schedule for today will see the men returning to competition as the hunt for places to the 2022 NCAA Championships in Eugene, heats up. Friday, May 27 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Stream here | Track events | West Preliminary | 6 p.m. | Watch Live on SEC Network +

Live action will start at 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET with the men’s Discus Throw where the top 12 will move on the final site in Oregon to join the advancers from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round for the NCAA Championships.

The other field event competition taking place on Friday’s third day are the High Jump at 2:30 pm, and the Triple Jump at 6:00 pm.

Meanwhile, running events will be to be live streamed at 6:00 pm ET and the coverage will get going with the 4x100m relay races. The top 12 teams will advance to Eugene. The pop 3 finishers from each heat plus next 3 best times will move make up the group.

Elsewhere, the likes of Micah Williams, Udodi Onwuzurike, Maliek Kendall, and Nathaniel Ezekiel, along with several others, will be in action.

Day 3 NCAA West preliminary round order of events schedule

DayStartFriday EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMMen DiscusFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday2:30 PMMen High JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday5:00 PMMen 4×100 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMMen 1500 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:40 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMMen Triple JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday6:15 PMMen 110 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:35 PMMen 100 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:50 PMMen 400 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:05 PMMen 800 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:25 PMMen 400 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:50 PMMen 200 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:10 PMMen 5000 MSemifinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:45 PMMen 4×400 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
