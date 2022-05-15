Day 3: Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022  order of events, how to watch?

The order of events schedule for Day 3 at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022 on Sunday (15). The three-day championships conclude today with a loaded finals only schedule and you can watch all the live streaming coverage which is available on Big 12 Now.

A change to schedule on the final day saw the women’s and men’s 5000m runs taking place early in the morning instead of the initial scheduled times of 8:20 pm CT and 8:40 pm CT.

Today’s live broadcast from the Fuller Track & Field facility in Lubbock, Texas, will start at 5:00 pm CT and conclude at 10 pm CT so make sure you log on to Watch live on the WatchESPN streaming platforms.

Field event competition will get going at Noon CT with the women’s discus throw, followed by the men’s competition at 3:00 pm. The other field events that will take place on Sunday are the women’s high jump and triple jump, as well as the men’s triple jump and men’s pole vault.

The excitements on the track will get going at 5:30 pm with the 4x100m relay races for women and men, followed by the 1500m, 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles, before the fireworks continue with the 400m and 100m finals.

Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022 Day 3

Day 3 – Sunday, May 15

7:00 am 5000m Women***

7:20 am 5000m Men***

***Event moved from evening schedule

Field Events

12:00 p.m. Discus Women

3:00 p.m. Discus Men

4:30 p.m. High Jump Women

5:00 p.m. Pole Vault Men

6:30 p.m. Triple Jump. Women

6:30 p.m. Triple Jump Men

Running Events (Finals)

5:30 p.m. 4×100 Relay Women

5:40 p.m. 4×100 Relay Men

5:50 p.m. 1500m Women

6:00 p.m. 1500m Men

6:15 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women

6:25 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men

6:35 p.m. 400m Women

6:45 p.m. 400m Men

6:55 p.m. 100m Women

7:05 p.m. 100m Men

7:15 p.m. 800m Women

7:25 p.m. 800m Men

7:40 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women

7:50 p.m. 400m HUrdles Men

8:00 p.m. 200m Women

8:10 p.m. 200m Men

9:00 p.m. 4x400m Relay Women

9:10 p.m. 4x400m Relay Men

9:30 p.m. Team Championship Presentation