Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 3 results: 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round￼

The day 3 results from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round meeting on Friday (27) with Micah Williams running 9.86 secs to win the 100m dash.

Published

Micah_Williams_Oregon_Results_2022_NCAA_West_Preliminary_Round
Micah Williams of Oregon wins the Pac-12 100m Championships. Photo: Patrick Holleran

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —— The following are the results from Day 3 at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round meeting at John McDonnell Field in Arkansas on Friday night’s (27) second and final day of competition for the men.

Among the featured headliners on the night was Oregon standout sprinter Micah Williams, who flashed to a new personal best and the joint second-fastest time in the world this year in the 100m —posting 9.86 seconds (+0.7 m/s) to top the list of qualifiers. Read more: Video- Micah Williams flashes to 9.86 at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary; Day 3 results

Williams dominated his heat on Friday to advance to the 2022 NCAA Championships, which will be held in Eugene, Oregon, from 8-11June at Hayward Field on his home turf.

Also on the track, Texas Tech senior Moad Zahafi was in top form after stopping the clock at 1:44.65 to punch his ticket to Eugene in the 800m, while Brandon Miller of Texas A&M ran 1:46.03 to advance as well.

In the meantime, in field event action, Chengetayi Mapaya of TCU qualified for the 2022 NCAA Championship in the triple with a leap of 17.07m (56-0) to top the triple jump competition.

Day 3 Results: 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round

DayStartFriday EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMMen DiscusFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday2:30 PMMen High JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday5:00 PMMen 4×100 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMMen 1500 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:40 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMMen Triple JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday6:15 PMMen 110 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:35 PMMen 100 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:50 PMMen 400 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:05 PMMen 800 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:25 PMMen 400 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:50 PMMen 200 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:10 PMMen 5000 MSemifinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:45 PMMen 4×400 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
In this article:,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021 Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021

Main News

Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

Erriyon Knighton dominated the men's 200m at the 2022 LSU Invitational on Saturday (30) when running 19.49 secs to break the World U20 record!...

April 30, 2022
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion

Main News

2022 Sound Running Track Meet results; Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominates 5000m

The 2022 Sound Running Track Meet results on Friday night (6) with Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen winning the 5000m race.

May 7, 2022
Abel_Kipsang_of_Kenya_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic_results Abel_Kipsang_of_Kenya_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic_results

Main News

Complete 2022 Kip Keino Classic results; Fraser-Pryce, Kipsang among top performers

Complete results from the 2022 Kip Keino Classic on May 7. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Abel Kipsang, and Ferdinand Omanyala among the star performers

May 7, 2022
Advertisement