FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —— The following are the results from Day 3 at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round meeting at John McDonnell Field in Arkansas on Friday night’s (27) second and final day of competition for the men.

Among the featured headliners on the night was Oregon standout sprinter Micah Williams, who flashed to a new personal best and the joint second-fastest time in the world this year in the 100m —posting 9.86 seconds (+0.7 m/s) to top the list of qualifiers. Read more: Video- Micah Williams flashes to 9.86 at 2022 NCAA West Preliminary; Day 3 results

Williams dominated his heat on Friday to advance to the 2022 NCAA Championships, which will be held in Eugene, Oregon, from 8-11June at Hayward Field on his home turf.

Also on the track, Texas Tech senior Moad Zahafi was in top form after stopping the clock at 1:44.65 to punch his ticket to Eugene in the 800m, while Brandon Miller of Texas A&M ran 1:46.03 to advance as well.

In the meantime, in field event action, Chengetayi Mapaya of TCU qualified for the 2022 NCAA Championship in the triple with a leap of 17.07m (56-0) to top the triple jump competition.

Day 3 Results: 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round