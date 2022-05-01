Day 4 2022 Drake Relays high school results

The following are the 2022 Drake Relays high school results on Day 4 of the meeting on Saturday, 30 April. The results recap includes both boys and girls’ running events on the last day.

The final day of the meet was dominated by the presence of collegiate and elite athletes, but there were still enough space to share with a number of high schoolers who were able to provide lots of entertainments to large group of supporters.

Below is a list of results from the boys and girls running events on Saturday, including the qualifying races that took place on the day.

It was a good day for Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes and Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle who secured double titles with their victories in the 1600 and 1500 meters.

Ramsey, who has signed with Drake University, chased down Newton’s Jackson Mace-Maynard in the final 50 meters to win the boys’ 1,600m in 4:15.96. Ramsey has also won the 3200m on Thursday night.

Mace-Maynard, who took the 800 title on Friday, had to settle for second this time with a time of 4:16.27.

Erzen to the high school girls’ Carlisle 1500m with a winning time of 4:36.27 to go with the 800 title earlier at the meet.

2022 DRAKE RELAYS HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS RESULTS

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay High School Preliminaries

1, Waukee NW 48.80q. 2, ADM Adel 48.98q. 3, SC West 49.14q. 4, Madrid 49.62q. 5, Assumption 49.83q. 6, Solon 49.85q. 7, Wahlert Dub 49.89q. 8, SE Polk 49.95q. 9, Ames 50.01. 10, Dowling Catholic 50.02. 11, Bondurant-Farrar 50.02. 12, Spencer 50.24. 13, Ankeny Centennial 50.34. 14, Underwood 50.47. 15, Pella 50.49. 16, W Burlington 50.50. 17, North Polk 50.51. 18, CR Prairie 50.51. 19, Williamsburg 50.52. 20, SC East 50.53. 21, Decorah 50.54. 22, Bettendorf 50.72. 23, Epworth WD 50.73. 24, IC Liberty 50.75. 25, DSM Hoover 50.89. 26, North Scott 51.00. 27, Carlisle 51.00. 28, Clinton 51.09. 29, Denver 51.09. 30, Indianola 51.11. 31, Northeast Goose Lake 51.18. 32, Linn-Mar 51.24. 33, DSM Roosevelt 51.25. 34, Riverside Oak 51.25. 35, Okoboji Milford 51.27. 36, Waukee 51.29. 37, Waterloo East 51.30. 37, Mason City 51.30. 39, Spirit Lake 51.36. 40, Lisbon 51.37. 41, CR Xavier 51.50. 42, Marion 51.58. 43, CPU 51.61. 44, Johnston 51.62. 45, Pleasant Valley 51.62. 46, Carroll 51.66. 47, DUB Hempstead 51.68. 48, Mid-Prairie Wellman 51.69. 49, Ankeny 51.72. 50, Oskaloosa 51.73. 51, Ogden 51.76. 52, Valley WDM 51.76. 53, S Hamilton 51.77. 54, Glenwood 51.85. 55, Clarke 51.86. 56, Camanche 51.91. 57, Clarinda 51.93. 58, Fairfield 51.95. 59, Urbandale 51.96. 60, MOC-FV 52.00. 61, Mount Ayr 52.01. 62, Clear Creek-Amana 52.04. 63, Mediapolis 52.05. 64, Roland-Story 52.06. 65, Collins-Maxwell 52.09. 66, Clear Lake 52.12. 67, Mt Pleasant 52.12. 68, Nodaway Valley 52.12. 69, Wapello 52.13. 70, Cedar Falls 52.17. 71, Kingsley-Pierson 52.28. 72, Winterset 52.29. 73, Norwalk 52.30. 74, CR Kennedy 52.36. 75, DUB Senior 52.38. 76, Greene County 52.40. 77, Wilton 52.41. 78, Ottumwa 52.42. 79, IC City High 52.48. 80, Fort Dodge 52.55. 81, CB A Lincoln 52.59. 82, IC West 52.65. 83, Waterloo West 52.82. 84, Newton 52.86. 84, English Valleys 52.86. 86, Burlington 53.06. 87, West Branch 53.17. 88, Maquoketa 53.20. 89, Pleasantville 53.36. 90, Lewis Central 53.49. 91, DC-Grimes 53.58. 92, Highland 53.63. 93, Treynor 53.64. 94, Panorama 54.97. 95, Dike-NH 55.02. –, Alburnett DQ.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay High School Finals

1, DUB Hempstead 9:22.28. 2, CR Prairie 9:28.13. 3, Solon 9:28.61. 4, Pleasant Valley 9:30.46. 5, DSM Roosevelt 9:30.59. 6, SE Polk 9:31.95. 7, Waukee NW 9:38.80. 8, Valley WDM 9:39.39. 9, Johnston 9:43.38. 10, Ames 9:44.73. 11, DUB Senior 9:48.53. 12, Dowling Catholic 9:48.68. 13, Ankeny Centennial 9:49.70. 14, Waukee 9:50.97. 15, Bettendorf 9:53.98. 16, IC City High 9:55.65.

Girls 4×100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle High School Preliminaries

1, Waukee NW 62.81q. 2, Dowling Catholic 63.48q. 3, Winterset 66.74q. 4, IC City High 66.75q. 5, Solon 66.82. 6, Fairfield 67.08. 7, CR Kennedy 67.17. 8, Clear Creek-Amana 67.49. 9, Cascade 68.07. 10, Newton 68.26. 11, Underwood 68.61. 12, Spencer 69.39. 13, Cedar Falls 69.46. 14, Mason City 71.22. 15, Ames 72.72. –, IC West DQ.

Girls 1500 Meter Run High School Finals

1, Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, 4:36.27. 2, Addison Dorenkamp, Valley WDM, 4:38.91. 3, Kaia Downs, SC East, 4:44.12. 4, Danielle Hostetler, Mid-Prairie Wellman, 4:45.99. 5, Ashlyn Keeney, IC Liberty, 4:46.83. 6, Abi Hahn, DSM Roosevelt, 4:46.87. 7, Adrienne Buettner-Cable, DSM Roosevelt, 4:47.18. 8, Clare Kelly, Van Meter, 4:47.21. 9, Noelle Steines, C-Wheatland, 4:48.39. 10, Addison Grady, Hudson, 4:48.66. 11, Julia Gehl, DUB Hempstead, 4:49.18. 12, Leah Klapatauskas, DUB Senior, 4:49.23. 13, Drew Beason, Ankeny, 4:51.01. 14, Kamryn Ensley, Valley WDM, 4:51.63. 15, Rondi Quass, Ankeny Centennial, 4:52.36. 16, Aleah Tenpas, Johnston, 4:52.40. 17, Paityn Noe, Ballard, 4:52.67. 18, Grace Boleyn, Pleasant Valley, 4:56.48. 19, Geneva Timmerman, ADM Adel, 5:02.34. 20, Lydia Sommer, Pleasant Valley, 5:12.33.

Girls 400 Meter Hurdles High School

1, Mackenzie Carney, Waukee NW, 62.87. 2, Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast Goose Lake, 64.39. 3, Darci Wiseman, Winterset, 64.74. 4, Ali Frandsen, Ames, 64.79. 5, Abby LaSale, CB A Lincoln, 65.35. 6, Erinn Varga, IC West, 65.51. 7, Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian OC, 65.78. 8, Taylor Kvale, Dike-NH, 66.02. 9, JoJo Tyynismaa, S Tama City, 66.39. 10, Emma Arnold, CR Xavier, 66.42. 11, Kylin Smith, Ankeny Centennial, 66.45. 12, Devin Simon, Cascade, 66.65. 13, Mallory Drake, Waukee, 66.66. 14, Kelsey Pacha, Fairfield, 66.74. 15, Elizabeth Gibbs, Cascade, 66.97. 16, Abby Hughes, Glenwood, 67.45.

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay High School

1, ADM Adel 48.48. 2, Waukee NW 48.69. 3, Assumption 49.42. 4, Madrid 49.53. 5, SC West 49.75. 6, SE Polk 49.90. 7, Wahlert Dub 53.20. –, Solon DNF.

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay High School

1, Solon 3:56.24. 2, Ames 3:56.57. 3, IC City High 4:01.16. 4, Waukee NW 4:01.58. 5, SE Polk 4:03.85. 6, CR Prairie 4:05.36. 7, Ankeny 4:05.91. 8, Van Meter 4:09.79.

Girls 4×100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle High School

1, Waukee NW 61.86. 2, Dowling Catholic 62.67. 3, IC City High 64.70. 4, Winterset 66.38.

DRAKE RELAYS HIGH SCHOOL BOYS RESULTS

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay High School Preliminaries

1, SE Polk D 41.82q. 2, Ankeny 42.60q. 3, IC West 42.87q. 4, Ankeny Centennial 42.89q. 5, Spirit Lake 43.00q. 6, Cedar Falls 43.09q. 7, Dowling Catholic 43.11q. 8, Johnston 43.22q. 9, Valley WDM 43.41. 10, Indianola 43.43. 11, North Scott 43.50. 12, CR Kennedy 43.50. 13, Carlisle 43.62. 14, Linn-Mar 43.63. 15, LeMars 43.72. 16, Lewis Central 43.75. 17, Williamsburg 43.78. 18, Decorah 43.78. 19, IC Liberty 43.78. 20, Urbandale 43.82. 21, Underwood 43.85. 22, Waukee NW 43.91. 23, Bishop Heelan 43.92. 24, Roland-Story 43.93. 25, CR Jefferson 43.94. 26, ADM Adel 43.95. 27, Winterset 43.96. 28, IC City High 43.97. 29, Mt Vernon 44.02. 30, Wahlert Dub 44.03. 31, W Burlington 44.03. 32, Clear Creek-Amana 44.07. 33, Fort Madison 44.09. 34, ACGC 44.10. 35, Assumption 44.10. 36, Maquoketa 44.23. 37, CR Washington 44.24. 38, Dike-NH 44.25. 39, PCM Monroe 44.26. 40, Burlington 44.31. 41, Tripoli 44.32. 42,Lawton-Bronson 44.34. 43, CB A Lincoln 44.34. 44, DC-Grimes 44.41. 45, Wapello 44.43. 46, Mediapolis 44.43. 47, DSM Roosevelt 44.49. 48, Mt Pleasant 44.50. 49, Solon 44.56. 50, Epworth WD 44.56. 51, Washington 44.57. 52, Algona 44.59. 53, Webster City 44.61. 54, Nevada 44.63. 55, Lynnville-Sully 44.65. 55, Grinnell 44.65. 57, New London 44.68. 58, DSM Lincoln 44.69. 59, Kingsley-Pierson 44.73. 60, Bellevue 44.74. 61, Pella Christian 44.78. 62, Mid-Prairie Wellman 44.79. 63, S Tama City 44.83. 64, CR Prairie 44.87. 65, Waterloo West 44.89. 66, Spencer 44.89. 67, Marshalltown 44.92. 68, SC North 44.98. 69, Lisbon 45.02. 70, Pleasant Valley 45.02. 71, Southeast Valley 45.03. 72, Clinton 45.05. 73, CPU 45.06. 74, Bettendorf 45.07. 75, CR Xavier 45.07. 76, I-35 Truro 45.21. 77, Camanche 45.27. 78, DSM Hoover 45.29. 79, Mason City 45.32. 80, Greene County 45.37. 81, Northeast Goose Lake 45.38. 82, DVPT North 45.51. 83, Monticello 45.60. 84, Clear Lake 45.62. 85, Waukee 45.68. 86, Denver 45.73. 87, DVPT West 45.77. 88, Fort Dodge 46.27. 89, Glenwood 46.32. –, Treynor DNF. –, Harlan DNF. –, MFL MarMac DNF. –, Fairfield DQ. –, Cascade DQ. –, North Polk DQ. –, Iowa Valley DQ.

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay High School Finals

1, SC North 7:48.21. 2, Dowling Catholic 7:50.85. 3, Johnston 7:57.17. 4, IC City High 8:02.52. 5, DUB Hempstead 8:05.01. 6, Ankeny 8:06.31. 7, Urbandale 8:06.74. 8, Epworth WD 8:08.84. 9, Cedar Falls 8:09.46. 10, CR Prairie 8:09.67. 11, Newton 8:10.07. 12, IC West 8:12.82. 13, IC Liberty 8:14.54. 14, DC-Grimes 8:15.48. 15, Waukee NW 8:16.30. 16, Mason City 8:41.21.

Boys 4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle High School Preliminaries

1, Spirit Lake 59.82q. 2, Pleasant Valley 60.00q. 3, Pella 60.50q. 4, CR Prairie 60.56q. 5, Clear Creek-Amana 60.64. 6, North Polk 60.74. 7, Belle Plaine 61.41. 8, CR Kennedy 61.58. 9, Humboldt 61.90. 10, Mason City 62.11. 11, Underwood 62.21. 12, Linn-Mar 62.51. 13, LeMars 63.71. 14, IC Liberty 64.39. 15, IC City High 65.24. 16, Lisbon 65.94.

Boys 1600 Meter Run High School

1, Aidan Ramsey, DC-Grimes, 4:15.96. 2, Jackson Mace-Maynard, Newton, 4:16.27. 3, Ford Washburn, IC City High, 4:17.90. 4, Carson Houg, DSM Christian, 4:18.92. 5, Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar, 4:20.24. 6, Carter Eckhoff, Johnston, 4:21.51. 7, Hayden Kuhn, Linn-Mar, 4:21.94. 8, Alex McKane, IC West, 4:22.69. 9, Will Ryan, Dowling Catholic, 4:22.87. 10, Gabe Nash, SC North, 4:25.96. 11, Jaxson Plumb, Johnston, 4:26.10. 12, John Maloney, DUB Hempstead, 4:27.06. 13, Eli Naumann, Epworth WD, 4:28.71. 14, Miles Wilson, CR Kennedy, 4:29.13. 15, Lance Sobaski, Washington, 4:29.62. 16, Carson Lane, Johnston, 4:29.87. 17, Yemane Kifle, SC North, 4:29.90. 18, Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic, 4:30.40. 19, Shane Erb, Marion, 4:30.60. 20, William Lohr, SC North, 4:48.52.

Boys 400 Meter Hurdles High School

1, Kole Becker, Lisbon, 53.49. 2, Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr, 53.50. 3, Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 54.28. 4, Jaden Damiano, Iowa Falls-Alden, 54.49. 5, Matthew Kruse, DUB Senior, 54.90. 6, Aidan Jacobsen, IC West, 55.12. 7, Matt Schaeckenbach, IC City High, 55.81. 8, Nicholas Gorsich, Linn-Mar, 56.14. 9, Todd Pedersen, Treynor, 56.15. 10, Logan Piper, Indianola, 56.68. 11, Gavin Zillyette, Clear Creek-Amana, 56.98. 12, Gage Huyser, Pella, 57.23. 13, Jaxon Sander, North Cedar, 57.35. 14, Ian Lucas, Waterloo East, 57.61. 15, Beau York, HLV Victor, 59.06.

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay High School

1, SE Polk 42.00D. 2, Ankeny 42.60. 3, IC West 42.94. 4, Johnston 42.98. 5, Dowling Catholic 43.20. 6, Ankeny Centennial 43.22. 7, Spirit Lake 43.29. 8, Cedar Falls 43.54.

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay High School 1, Mason City 3:21.55. 2, Cedar Falls 3:21.59. 3, Ankeny 3:23.49. 4, Valley WDM 3:24.01. 5, DUB Senior 3:25.49. 6, Johnston 3:26.90. 7, Mt Vernon 3:27.93. 8, DUB Hempstead 3:30.68.

Boys 4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle High School

1, Pleasant Valley 59.72. 2, Spirit Lake 60.27. 3, CR Prairie 60.50. 4, Pella 67.23.