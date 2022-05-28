Day 4: 2022 NCAA East Preliminary order of events; how to watch?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —— The 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round day four order of events schedule on Saturday (28) as the hunt for the final women’s spots to the 2022 NCAA Championships from this region gets going today.

You can watch live broadcasting coverage for free by clicking here and live results and other updates will also be available at that link. Read more: How to watch Prefontaine Classic 2022: Day 2

After the men wrapped up their regional schedule on Friday evening, the women will now step into the limelight to fill out the remaining spots to the national championships from this year’s preliminary round meet.

Saturday’s schedule will begin at 1:00 pm ET with the qualifying round of the women’s discus throw which will see the top 12 throwers advancing to Eugene to join the women from the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round meet.

Action in the field will see Rachel Glenn of South Carolina competing in the women’s high jump along with Abigail Kwarteng of Middle Tennessee State. This event will go off at 2:30 pm ET.

Meanwhile, first up on the track today at 5:00 pm ET are the qualifying heats of the 4x100m relays with the likes of Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, and Florida State among the leading teams expected to qualify for the national championships.

The sprint events will also provide lots of highlights, with LSU’s Favour Ofili, Kentucky’s Abby Steiner and Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina aiming to make progress to Eugene for the 2022 NCAA Championships which will be held at the final site in Eugene, Oregon, from 8-11June at Hayward Field.