Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Does Justin Gatlin really think Sha’Carri Richardson can run 10.3?

American sprinter Justin Gatlin says he’s seen Sha’Carri Richardson run 10.3s and 10.5s in practice and believes she can break the world record.

Published

Sha'Carri_Richardson_Ostrava_Golden_Spike
Sha'Carri Richardson of USA wins the 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike

Almost a year ago, American sprinter Justin Gatlin made claims that fellow countrywoman and spotlight sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson had been running the 100m in 10.50 in practice sessions. Well, according to the 2004 Olympic champion, she’s gotten even faster!

As the world continues to wait for Richardson to finally make her 2022 debut after she pulled out of three previous meetings, Gatlin revealed that he’s seen her run 10.3 over the 100m in practice, suggesting that the world record could very be on borrowed time.

With the stopwatch locked on her, Gatlin revealed on “I AM ATHLETE”: “She comes through, boop 10.5’s, boop 10.3’s. You know what I mean, that’s smashing the world record that “Flo-Jo” [Florence Griffith-Joyner] put together.”

He continued: “So if she’s doing it at practice it’s only going to be a moment in time where if she puts [her race] together at a real meet, she’s breaking the world record.”

READ MORE: Gatlin says Sha’Carri Richardson has run 10.50 in practice

Richardson quickly became one of the most discussed athletes in track and field last season after producing some outstanding performances throughout the year, although she was unfortunately banned from running at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer after returning a positive drug test for marijuana.

Prior to the Olympics, the 22-year-old had been dismantling her rivals, but she was unable to replicate the same kind of form post-Olympics with her last two 100m performances being 11.14 seconds for last place at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene and a clocking of 11.19 secs in Padua in August.

So far this season, Richardson has withdrawn from three successive meetings without giving any reasons, which has left many of her own fans confused.

If it is indeed true that Sha’Carri Richardson is running that fast in practice, we should brace ourselves for some major fireworks this summer.

We have already seen multiple world and Olympic medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce produced a fast 10.67 seconds world lead this year, while Olympic five-time champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has posted two quality and comfortable sub-11 seconds clockings thus far.

We also expect Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, who was the third member of the Jamaican Tokyo podium sweep, to round back into her best form when it matters most, along with British star Dina Asher-Smith, and a host of Americans, including Gabby Thomas, to put together some fast races this summer!

In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule 2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule

Main News

2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1 and how to watch

Day One order of events, live results and schedule for the 2022 CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16...

April 16, 2022
Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky

Main News

Abby Steiner runs 22.05; Christian Coleman posts 19.92 at Kentucky Invitational

Abby Steiner ran an impressive 22.05 and Christian Coleman clocked 19.92 to win 200m titles at the 2022 Kentucky Invitational on Friday (22). Follow...

April 22, 2022
Advertisement