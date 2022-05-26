East Preliminary regional track and field meet: Day 2 order of events

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Here is the order of events schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional track and field meeting on Thursday, 26 May. The second day of the competition will be streamed live again online for free!

The preliminary regional meeting will take place at the Robert C. Haugh Complex on the campus of Indiana University and you can watch all the action without having to pay a single cent! Click here to get all the details on how to watch the action live.

Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional championship has been set aside for the women who will begin their quest to secure places at the 2022 NCAA Championships to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from 8-11 June.

Live streaming coverage on Thursday will begin at 10:00 am with the women’s hammer throw with the top 12 women securing passages to Eugene to join up with the athletes who will advance from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional meeting.

The competition will continue with field event action as the javelin throw will start at 2:00 pm, followed by the long jump contest at 6:00 pm. Also in the field, the women will contest the pole vault and the shot put.

Running events will get going at 6:00 pm with the 100m hurdles first round, which will be followed by the 1500m at 6:30 pm and then the 100m heats at 7:00 pm.

The night’s competition on the second day will end with the 10,000m run at 9:10 pm. Thursday, May 26 | 10 a.m. ET | Stream here