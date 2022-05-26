Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

East Preliminary regional track and field meet: Day 2 order of events

The order of events schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional track and field meeting on Thursday (26). You can watch live again online for free!

Published

East-Preliminary-regional-Day-2-order-of-events
2022 East Preliminary regional Day 2 order of events

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Here is the order of events schedule for Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional track and field meeting on Thursday, 26 May. The second day of the competition will be streamed live again online for free!

The preliminary regional meeting will take place at the Robert C. Haugh Complex on the campus of Indiana University and you can watch all the action without having to pay a single cent! Click here to get all the details on how to watch the action live.

Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional championship has been set aside for the women who will begin their quest to secure places at the 2022 NCAA Championships to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from 8-11 June.

Live streaming coverage on Thursday will begin at 10:00 am with the women’s hammer throw with the top 12 women securing passages to Eugene to join up with the athletes who will advance from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional meeting.

The competition will continue with field event action as the javelin throw will start at 2:00 pm, followed by the long jump contest at 6:00 pm. Also in the field, the women will contest the pole vault and the shot put.

Running events will get going at 6:00 pm with the 100m hurdles first round, which will be followed by the 1500m at 6:30 pm and then the 100m heats at 7:00 pm.

The night’s competition on the second day will end with the 10,000m run at 9:10 pm. Thursday, May 26 | 10 a.m. ET | Stream here

Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional meeting order of events

DayStartThursday EventsRndStart ListResult
Thursday10:00 AMWomen HammerFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday2:00 PMWomen JavelinFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:00 PMWomen Long JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:00 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMWomen Pole VaultFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday6:30 PMWomen 1500 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:00 PMWomen Shot PutFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:00 PMWomen 100 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:25 PMWomen 400 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday7:50 PMWomen 800 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday8:20 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday8:45 PMWomen 200 MFirst RoundStart ListResult
Thursday9:10 PMWomen 10000 MSemifinalStart ListResult
In this article:,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021 Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021

Main News

Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

Erriyon Knighton dominated the men's 200m at the 2022 LSU Invitational on Saturday (30) when running 19.49 secs to break the World U20 record!...

April 30, 2022
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion

Main News

2022 Sound Running Track Meet results; Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominates 5000m

The 2022 Sound Running Track Meet results on Friday night (6) with Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen winning the 5000m race.

May 7, 2022
Advertisement