EDP Meia Maratona de Lisboa 2022 results; wins for Gemechu, Renju

LISBON, Portugal — Results from the EDP Meia Maratona de Lisboa 2022, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Label Road Race series in Portugal on Sunday, 8 May.

The half marathon race saw a total of 34 runners completing the elite race, with 21 women and 13 men toeing the starting line this past weekend.

Tsehay Gemechu of Ethiopia picked up the victory in the women’s contest after stopping the clock at 1:06:44 to back up her second-place performance in Istanbul when she ran 1:05:52. She covered the opening 5k in 15:54 and went past the 10k mark at 31:37.

Gemechu got the better of marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenyan who was second in 1:06:44, while Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase Teklezgi recorded 1:07:11 for the last podium spot.

Gemechu’s winning time was just shy of the event record of 1:05:44, set in 2001 on a different course by Susan Chepkemei (KEN).

The men’s contest went to Kenneth Kiprop Renju of Kenya in 1:00:13, as he captured his second half marathon title this season, following his victory in Praha, last month.

Renju, who ran a personal best of 58:35 for third in Ras Al Khaimah in February, ran 59:28 for the win in Praha.

“Today I am feeling good because I thank God. He has given me energy all the way,” said Renju after his win.

The Kenyan said his race was affected by the heat in the Portuguese capital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at the EDP Meia Maratona de Lisboa 2022 on Sunday, Huseyidin Mohamed of Ethiopia recorded a time of 1:01:00 for second place with third place going to Kenyan Elvis Cheboi in 1:01:03.

EDP Meia Maratona de Lisboa 2022 results

ELITE RACE

WOMEN (RESULTS)

1 Tsehay Gemechu ETH 1:06:44

2 Brigid Kosgei KEN 1:06:46 SB

3 Goytatom Gebreselassie ETH 1:07:11 SB

4 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ISR 1:08:33 SB

5 Sofiya Yaremchuk ITA 1:10:35

6 Purity Komen KEN 1:10:40

7 Mao Uesugi JPN 1:10:58 SB

8 Alemaz Teshale ETH 1:11:30 SB

9 Susan Chembai KEN 1:11:34 PB

10 Catherine Relin KEN 1:12:35

11 Fionnuala McCormack IRL 1:12:36 SB

12 Nana Sato JPN 1:14:03

13 Risper Gesabwa MEX 1:14:10 SB

14 Solange Jesus POR 1:14:53

15 Susana Cunha POR 1:16:53 PB

16 Emeline Delanis FRA 1:16:58

17 Graziele Zarri BRA 1:18:00 PB

18 Rejane Ester da Silva BRA 1:18:40 SB

21 Luciana Viengo ANG 1:32:32 PB

ELITE MEN –

1 Kenneth Renju KEN 1:00:13

2 Huseyidin Mohamed ETH 1:01:00 SB

3 Elvis Cheboi KEN 1:01:03

4 Kipkemoi Kiprono KEN 1:01:08 SB

5 Tesfahun Aklnew ETH 1:02:16 SB

6 Jorum Okombo KEN 1:03:21 SB

7 Andrew Kwemoi KEN 1:04:45 PB

8 Rui Pinto POR 18 Nov 1:04:59 SB

9 Fábio Oliveira POR 1:05:44

9 Solomon Boit KEN 1:05:44 SB

9 Luís Saraiva POR 1:05:44 SB

12 Hermano Ferreira POR 1:07:56