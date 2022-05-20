Erriyon Knighton targets sub-10 seconds at 2022 Duval County Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, FL — American speedster Erriyon Knighton is set to compete in the men’s 100 meters at the 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League meeting at the University of North Florida on Saturday (21).

The meeting, which will take place at Jax Track at Hodges Stadium here in Jacksonville, FL, is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series and it will be streamed live on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com in the US, while Vimeo will provide the coverage internationally.

Tickets: Watch the action live and purchase tickets HERE | Read Also: How to watch the Tracksmith Track Night NYC on YouTube?

Knighton, who recently became the fourth-fastest man ever over the 200m when he posted a swift 19.49 seconds to set a new world U20 record, will be aiming for his first-ever sub-10 seconds clocking in the 100m this weekend.

The 18-year-old owns a 100m personal best of 10.04 seconds, set when beating Noah Lyles to win the Olympic development race at the 2022 Tom Jone Memorial Classic at the University of Florida earlier this year.

This weekend, though, Knighton is expected to go much faster when he takes on another solid lineup at the Duval County Challenge American Track League meeting.

In fact, the U.S. Olympic 200m finalist will be targeting both a new 2022 world lead time and the world U20 record for the 100m as he continues to fine-tune his training in preparations for the U.S. Championships next month.

On Saturday, the American teen sensation will come up against fellow countrymen Elijah Eli Hall-Thompson, Brandon Carnes, Chris Royster, and Cravont Charleston, as well as the likes of Raymond Ekevwo of Nigeria, 400m specialist Christopher Taylor of Jamaica, and China’s Zhenye Xie.

Another young American teen, Jaylen Slade, will make his second appearance this season in the 100m, while Abdul Hakim Sani Brown of Japan and Bismark Boateng of Canada will feature in the event as well.

The 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm ET with the heats of the women’s 100m hurdles. The men’s 100m heats will start at 6:36 with Knighton running in heat one from lane 4.

2022 Duval County Challenge Events

Men’s:

100m, 200m, 400m, 110mH, 400mH, LJ

Women’s:

100m, 200m, 400m, 100mH, 400mH, HJ