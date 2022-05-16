Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Final-2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings

Texas topped the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings to sweep the conference title for the second-straight season on Sunday (15). The women won a third-straight outdoor title with 172.5 points, and the men won a second-successive when scoring 161pts.

Published

2022-Big-12-Outdoor-Championships-points-standings-final
2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings - Final

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas finished atop the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings to sweep the conference title for the second-straight season on Sunday night (15).

The No. 1 Longhorns men’s and women’s teams entered the championships as the pre-meet favorites and they dusted off their rivals to seal the double celebrations after some dominating performances over the three days.

Texas women won its third-straight Big 12 Outdoor Championships team title after totaling 172.5 points, to comfortably beat Texas Tech, which ended with 162 points while Oklahoma completed the top three with 101.5pts.

Baylor with 92 points ended the championships in fourth place with Iowa State running out the top five with 73pts. Read more: Julien Alfred (10.80w) edges Kevon Davis (10.83w) at Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022

Meanwhile, the Texas men won its second straight Big 12 Outdoor Championships team title after scoring 161 points to defeat its closest challenger by 34pts.

The Longhorns, who opted to sit out both the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay races on Sunday night, wrapped up the men’s crown with several strong performances on the final day.

Oklahoma collected second in the men’s points standing with 127pts with Texas Tech following third with 118pts. Baylor (86) and Kansas (74) completed the top five teams in the standings.

Micaiah Harris, who won the sprint double on the men’s side, Julien Alfred, who broke the meeting record in the women’s 100m, and Jonathan Jones, who dominated the men’s 400m dash when setting another his school record, were among the top performers at the championships this year for Texas.

2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings

Final Men’s Team Standings

  1. Texas — 161
  2. Oklahoma — 127
  3. Texas Tech — 118
  4. Baylor — 86
  5. Kansas — 74
  6. Oklahoma State — 72
  7. Iowa State — 67
  8. Kansas State — 56
  9. TCU — 49

Final Women’s Team Standings

  1. Texas — 172.5
  2. Texas Tech — 162
  3. Oklahoma — 101.5
  4. Baylor — 92
  5. Iowa State — 73
  6. Oklahoma State — 55
  7. Kansas — 53
  8. Kansas State — 41
  9. West Virginia — 38
  10. TCU — 29

In this article:,,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky

Main News

Abby Steiner runs 22.05; Christian Coleman posts 19.92 at Kentucky Invitational

Abby Steiner ran an impressive 22.05 and Christian Coleman clocked 19.92 to win 200m titles at the 2022 Kentucky Invitational on Friday (22). Follow...

April 22, 2022
Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m

Main News

Matthew Boling runs 19.92 PB to win 200m at 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational

Matthew Boling flashed to sizzling 19.92 seconds personal best to win the men's 200m at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational here on Saturday, 23...

April 23, 2022
Advertisement