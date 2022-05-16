Final-2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas finished atop the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings to sweep the conference title for the second-straight season on Sunday night (15).

The No. 1 Longhorns men’s and women’s teams entered the championships as the pre-meet favorites and they dusted off their rivals to seal the double celebrations after some dominating performances over the three days.

Texas women won its third-straight Big 12 Outdoor Championships team title after totaling 172.5 points, to comfortably beat Texas Tech, which ended with 162 points while Oklahoma completed the top three with 101.5pts.

Baylor with 92 points ended the championships in fourth place with Iowa State running out the top five with 73pts. Read more: Julien Alfred (10.80w) edges Kevon Davis (10.83w) at Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022

Meanwhile, the Texas men won its second straight Big 12 Outdoor Championships team title after scoring 161 points to defeat its closest challenger by 34pts.

The Longhorns, who opted to sit out both the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay races on Sunday night, wrapped up the men’s crown with several strong performances on the final day.

Oklahoma collected second in the men’s points standing with 127pts with Texas Tech following third with 118pts. Baylor (86) and Kansas (74) completed the top five teams in the standings.

Micaiah Harris, who won the sprint double on the men’s side, Julien Alfred, who broke the meeting record in the women’s 100m, and Jonathan Jones, who dominated the men’s 400m dash when setting another his school record, were among the top performers at the championships this year for Texas.

2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships points standings

Final Men’s Team Standings

Texas — 161 Oklahoma — 127 Texas Tech — 118 Baylor — 86 Kansas — 74 Oklahoma State — 72 Iowa State — 67 Kansas State — 56 TCU — 49

Final Women’s Team Standings