FINAL-USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022 results; Sisson, Korir on top

Leonard Korir and Emily Sisson came out on top in Indianapolis. The final and updated USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022 results on May 7.

Leonard-Korir-win-FINAL-USATF-Half-Marathon-Championships-2022-results
Leonard Korir after winning the USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022 results, which took place in Indianapolis, on Saturday morning (7) in the cool but windy conditions. Emily Sisson clocked an American half-marathon record, while Leonard Korir and Futsum Zeinasellassie battled out an exciting encounter.

For our complete report from David Monti at Race Results Weekly, please click here.

Sisson dominated the women’s race on Saturday morning after clocking 1:07:11 to set a pending U.S. women’s half-marathon record. The winning time this weekend was four seconds faster than the 1:07:15 previous American record, set this past January by Sara Hall at the 2022 Aramco Houston Half-Marathon.

The time this weekend by Sisson also improved on her previous personal best of 1:07:26, set by the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m finalist in Valencia, on 6 Dec, 2020.

Korir, meanwhile, won the men’s contest to secure his third national half-marathon crown after coming out on top in a close battle with Zeinasellassie.

The two men fought right to the finish line, delighting the fans with the exciting final sprint.

Korir took the win in 1:02:35 ahead of Zeinasellassie, who ran 1:02:36.

USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022 results

Men’s Half Marathon Results
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Leonard KORIR USA 1:02:35
2 Futsum ZIENASELLASSIE USA 1:02:36
3 Jacob THOMSON USA 1:02:46
4 Reid BUCHANAN USA 1:02:57
5 Reed FISCHER USA 1:03:30
6 Noah DRODDY USA 1:03:51
7 Sid VAUGHN USA 1:04:16
8 Lawi LALANG USA 1:04:47
9 Caleb KERR USA 1:05:43
10 Oscar MEDINA USA 1:07:07
10 Jackson NEFF USA 1:07:07
12 Brian HARVEY USA 1:07:12
13 Andrew TARIO USA 1:08:05
14 Jack POLERECKY USA 1:08:38
15 Arturs BAREIKIS LAT 1:09:37
16 Jack KEELAN USA 1:09:45
17 Andy SCHWEITZER USA 1:10:24
18 Joshua SANCHEZ USA 1:10:35
19 Eric ASHE USA 1:28:17

Women’s Half Marathon Results
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Emily SISSON USA 1:07:11
2 Andrea POMARANSKI USA 1:13:12
3 Allie KIEFFER USA 1:13:16
4 Tayler TUTTLE USA 1:14:13
5 Jane BAREIKIS USA 1:15:05
6 Joanna STEPHENS USA 1:16:04
7 Sakiko MINAGAWA USA 1:16:49
8 Sally CROWTHER USA 1:16:57
9 Madison OFFSTEIN USA 1:17:28
10 Emma KERTESZ USA 1:19:43

VIDEO STILL CAPTURE: Leonard Korir in an interview after the 2022 USATF Half-Marathon Championships. (Photo by WTHR)

Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

