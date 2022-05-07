FINAL-USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022 results; Sisson, Korir on top

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022 results, which took place in Indianapolis, on Saturday morning (7) in the cool but windy conditions. Emily Sisson clocked an American half-marathon record, while Leonard Korir and Futsum Zeinasellassie battled out an exciting encounter.

Sisson dominated the women’s race on Saturday morning after clocking 1:07:11 to set a pending U.S. women’s half-marathon record. The winning time this weekend was four seconds faster than the 1:07:15 previous American record, set this past January by Sara Hall at the 2022 Aramco Houston Half-Marathon.

The time this weekend by Sisson also improved on her previous personal best of 1:07:26, set by the Tokyo Olympic 10,000m finalist in Valencia, on 6 Dec, 2020.

Korir, meanwhile, won the men’s contest to secure his third national half-marathon crown after coming out on top in a close battle with Zeinasellassie.

The two men fought right to the finish line, delighting the fans with the exciting final sprint.

Korir took the win in 1:02:35 ahead of Zeinasellassie, who ran 1:02:36.

USATF Half-Marathon Championships 2022 results

Men’s Half Marathon Results

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Leonard KORIR USA 1:02:35

2 Futsum ZIENASELLASSIE USA 1:02:36

3 Jacob THOMSON USA 1:02:46

4 Reid BUCHANAN USA 1:02:57

5 Reed FISCHER USA 1:03:30

6 Noah DRODDY USA 1:03:51

7 Sid VAUGHN USA 1:04:16

8 Lawi LALANG USA 1:04:47

9 Caleb KERR USA 1:05:43

10 Oscar MEDINA USA 1:07:07

10 Jackson NEFF USA 1:07:07

12 Brian HARVEY USA 1:07:12

13 Andrew TARIO USA 1:08:05

14 Jack POLERECKY USA 1:08:38

15 Arturs BAREIKIS LAT 1:09:37

16 Jack KEELAN USA 1:09:45

17 Andy SCHWEITZER USA 1:10:24

18 Joshua SANCHEZ USA 1:10:35

19 Eric ASHE USA 1:28:17

Women’s Half Marathon Results

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Emily SISSON USA 1:07:11

2 Andrea POMARANSKI USA 1:13:12

3 Allie KIEFFER USA 1:13:16

4 Tayler TUTTLE USA 1:14:13

5 Jane BAREIKIS USA 1:15:05

6 Joanna STEPHENS USA 1:16:04

7 Sakiko MINAGAWA USA 1:16:49

8 Sally CROWTHER USA 1:16:57

9 Madison OFFSTEIN USA 1:17:28

10 Emma KERTESZ USA 1:19:43

VIDEO STILL CAPTURE: Leonard Korir in an interview after the 2022 USATF Half-Marathon Championships. (Photo by WTHR)