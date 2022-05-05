How can I follow the SWAC track and field championships 2022 – Day 1

PRAIRIE VIEW, TEXAS — The 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships will take place from Thursday through Saturday, 5-7 April and you can watch live stream and follow the live results online.

How to follow the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships Live

HEAT SHEETS (THURSDAY) || LIVE RESULTS AND SCORING || VIDEO STREAMING (DAY 2 || VIDEO STREAMING (DAY 3)

This year’s championships will be hosted by Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and several athletes will be aiming to secure podium places as well hit qualifying marks or improve on their respective standards ahead of the regional preliminary rounds and NCAA national championships.

After a year of conference activity shutdown, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2022, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships returned to regular scheduling last season with Prairie View A&M men, and the Alabama State women lifting the respective team titles.

Action on the opening morning will get underway on Thursday at 9:30 am ET with the men’s Javelin Throw while the women’s 10,000m run are also slated to go off at the same time.

The men’s 10,000m final will follow the women’s event at 10:30 am.

Competition on Day 1 will continue at 11:00 with the women’s Pole Vault before the men’s and women’s multi-events get going at 11:30 am and 12:00 pm, respectively.

The first five events in the men’s decathlon contest with take place on Thursday, starting with the 100m and ending with the 400m, while the women’s heptathlon will stage four events on Day 1, beginning with the 100m hurdles in the morning and ending with the 200m sprints.

The first day’s schedule will also include the women’s Hammer Throw at 1:30 pm and the men’s competition, which starts at 3:30 pm.

2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships – Day 1

Order of Events – Thursday Times in ET

Men Javelin Throw 9:30 AM

Women 10,000m 9:30 AM

Men 10,000m 10:30 AM

Women Pole Vault 11:00 AM

Men Decathlon 100 Dash 11:30 AM

Men Decathlon Long Jump

Men Decathlon Shot Put

Men Decathlon High Jump

Men Decathlon 400 Dash

Women Heptathlon 100 Hurdles 12:00 PM

Women Heptathlon High Jump

Women Heptathlon Shot Put

Women Heptathlon 200 Dash

Women Hammer Throw 1:30 PM

Men Hammer Throw 3:30 PM