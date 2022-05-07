Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to follow The Orange County Classic? Allyson Felix races in 400m

Allyson Felix will race in the 400m at The Orange County Classic – Sound Running Track Meet – at JSerra Catholic High School on Saturday (7). Follow the meeting results live online.

Published

Allyson Felix at the 2019 USA Trials
Allyson Felix at the 2019 USA Trials

Allyson Felix will line up in the women’s 400 meters at The Orange County Classic – Sound Running Track Meet – at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., on Saturday (7).

The American Track League meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series. Fellow live results here | WATCH IT LIVE! ($)

LIST OF EVENTS

MEN’S: 100m, 400m, 800m, 110mH, 300mH, Long Jump

WOMEN’S: 100m, 200m, 800m, 100mH, 400mH, High Jump

Felix, who has already posted 22.40 seconds to open her season in the 200m last month, will return to the track this weekend after pulling out of the Penn Relays 2022 meeting. Read More: How to watch Thompson-Herah at the JAAA/SDF/Puma Jubilee Series?

The most decorated US track and field athlete in the history of the sport, revealed that is her final season on the track, revealing last month that she would be retiring at the end of the 2022 campaign.

In San Juan Capistrano, this weekend, Felix, a 13 world championships gold medalist and seven-time Olympic champion will take on fellow Americans Kendall Ellis, Kyra Jefferson, and Kendall Baisden, along with Jamaica’s Olympic 4x400m relay bronze medalist Roneisha McGregor.

In the meantime, exciting sprinter Twanisha Terry will go in search of another fast time when she lines up in the women’s 100 meters at The Orange County Classic meeting.

Terry, who has made three appearances in the 100m so far this season, has a season’s best of 10.94 seconds (+1.3 m/s) achieved on 1 May, in Clermont, Florida.

However, the World Junior Championships silver medalist in 2018, also posted three other wind-aided sub-11 seconds clockings this term, including a very swift 10.77 secs (+3.3 m/s) at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, last month.

This weekend, the American sprinter will race from heat one of the women’s 100m against Destiny Smith-Barnett and Morolake Akinosun.

Meanwhile, the second heat will see Trinidad and Tobago’s 2016 Rio Olympic 100m and 200m finalist Michelle-Lee Ahye going up against USA’s English Gardner and Candace Hill who both also have personal best marks that are sub-11 seconds.

The men’s 400m will see Jamaica’s Javon Francis going up against Americans Paul Dedewo and Tyler Terry, while world bronze medalist Vashti Cunningham of USA will line up in the women’s high jump.

In this article:,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record

Main News

Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

Abby Steiner of Kentucky clocked 10.92 to win the women's 100m with a world-leading time and then did 22.38 into a -5.6 m/s in the...

April 9, 2022
Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81 Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81

Main News

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.

April 13, 2022
CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
Advertisement