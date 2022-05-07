How to follow The Orange County Classic? Allyson Felix races in 400m

Allyson Felix will line up in the women’s 400 meters at The Orange County Classic – Sound Running Track Meet – at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., on Saturday (7).

The American Track League meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series. Fellow live results here | WATCH IT LIVE! ($)

LIST OF EVENTS

MEN’S: 100m, 400m, 800m, 110mH, 300mH, Long Jump

WOMEN’S: 100m, 200m, 800m, 100mH, 400mH, High Jump

Felix, who has already posted 22.40 seconds to open her season in the 200m last month, will return to the track this weekend after pulling out of the Penn Relays 2022 meeting. Read More: How to watch Thompson-Herah at the JAAA/SDF/Puma Jubilee Series?

The most decorated US track and field athlete in the history of the sport, revealed that is her final season on the track, revealing last month that she would be retiring at the end of the 2022 campaign.

In San Juan Capistrano, this weekend, Felix, a 13 world championships gold medalist and seven-time Olympic champion will take on fellow Americans Kendall Ellis, Kyra Jefferson, and Kendall Baisden, along with Jamaica’s Olympic 4x400m relay bronze medalist Roneisha McGregor.

In the meantime, exciting sprinter Twanisha Terry will go in search of another fast time when she lines up in the women’s 100 meters at The Orange County Classic meeting.

Terry, who has made three appearances in the 100m so far this season, has a season’s best of 10.94 seconds (+1.3 m/s) achieved on 1 May, in Clermont, Florida.

However, the World Junior Championships silver medalist in 2018, also posted three other wind-aided sub-11 seconds clockings this term, including a very swift 10.77 secs (+3.3 m/s) at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, last month.

This weekend, the American sprinter will race from heat one of the women’s 100m against Destiny Smith-Barnett and Morolake Akinosun.

Meanwhile, the second heat will see Trinidad and Tobago’s 2016 Rio Olympic 100m and 200m finalist Michelle-Lee Ahye going up against USA’s English Gardner and Candace Hill who both also have personal best marks that are sub-11 seconds.

The men’s 400m will see Jamaica’s Javon Francis going up against Americans Paul Dedewo and Tyler Terry, while world bronze medalist Vashti Cunningham of USA will line up in the women’s high jump.