How to follow the Tucson Elite Classic 2022; Order of events

Rudy Winkler is among the leading competitors set to highlight the Tucson Elite Classic today as the Americans take on strong international fields in California.

The following is the schedule, start lists, and how to follow live results of the Tucson Elite Classic 2022 Field Events competition on Thursday, 19 May.

The meeting will take place at the University of Arizona and it will feature several world-class throwers as they continue to prepare for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 later this summer.

A mixture of the USA and international top throwers will battle in the throwing rings as they seek world championships qualifying standards (if it wasn’t already achieved) in the hammer, discus, shot put, and javelin competitions.

The first event on Thursday will begin at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET with the men’s Hammer Throw, which will feature two competitive flights before the top men line up in the final.

Most of the throwers will be aiming to win the event, but there will be a lot of them also targeting the 77.50m (254′ 3″) world championships qualifying standard in the event.

American hammer throw champion and national record holder** Rudy Winkler leads the field for that event on Thursday, but several others will be hoping to seriously challenge the world and Olympic finalist today.

Winkler currently ranks No.4 in the world in 2022 with a season-best of 79.11m.

Fellow Olympic finalist Nick Miller of Great Britain will also compete in the same flight along with Americans Daniel Haugh and Alex Young.

The women’s hammer throw will see Nigerian champion and former NCAA indoor winner Annette Echikunwoke leading the way with Lauren Bruce of New Zealand and Autavia Fluker of the USA.

Elsewhere, Curtis Thompson and David Ocampo Bravo lead the men’s javelin throw event, Rachel Dincoff heads the women’s discus throw with Payton Otterdahl among the leading starters in the men’s shot put.

Tucson Elite Classic 2022 Order of Events

Thursday Field Events

Day Start Time Event Status

Thursday 3:00 PM Men’s Hammer Throw Thursday

Thursday 4:00 PM Men’s Discus Throw Thursday

Thursday 5:00 PM Women’s Hammer Throw Thursday

Thursday 6:15 PM Women’s Discus Throw Thursday

Thursday 7:30 PM Women’s Shot Put Thursday

Thursday 7:30 PM Women’s Javelin Throw Thursday

Thursday 8:30 PM Men’s Shot Put Thursday

Thursday 8:30 PM Men’s Javelin Throw Thursday