How to watch 2022 Kip Keino Classic? Sha’Carri Richardson pulls out again?

Watch live streaming broadcast of the 2022 Kip Keino Classic, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nairobi on Saturday (7) on YouTube and several other streaming platforms.

The two-hour live stream coverage of the meeting, on Saturday, will be available in several territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, and the action is set to start at 16:00 local time, which is 9:00 am, Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday morning.

You can also watch live streaming coverage:

Australia, USA – FloSports / FloTrack

Canada – CBC / Digital Platforms

Caribbean and North America – Flow Sports / Flow Sports EXTRA Ch 6

African Continent – SuperSport / GSL2 / SSM / VR4 / VR4A

The 2022 Kip Keino Classic will feature several of the world’s best sprinters who have openly revealed that they are targeting some fast times when they compete in the high altitude at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Kenya.

Leading the list of highlighted sprinters at the meeting are Jamaica’s sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Namibia’s Christine Mboma, as well as Olympic gold and silver medalists, Italy’s Marcell Jacobs and Fred Kerley of USA.

On the women’s side, multiple global championships medal winner Fraser-Pryce headlines the women’s 100m field, which also includes the improving Mboma, who recently broke 11.00 seconds in the event to set a national record.

Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic champion and four-time world 100m champion.

The 35-year-old opened her season with a comfortable 22.79 seconds performance in the 200m in Kingston, last month, but the Jamaican will be targeting something fast this weekend in front of her Kenyan fans who personally made a quest for her make an appearance at the meeting on Facebook.

Sha’Carri Richardson was slated to race against Fraser-Pryce in Nairobi, but the American has apparently pulled out of the meeting.

With her participation in the women’s 100m this weekend inching towards being very unlikely, it appears Sha’Carri Richardson has once again withdrawn from a meet this season for the third time without any notable explanation.

Olympic 1-2 Finishers Renew Battle at 2022 Kip Keino Classic

On the men’s side, the Tokyo Olympic Games gold and silver medalists in the 100m final last summer will lock horns again for the first time since that encounter last summer, when Jacobs and Kerley step into the starting blocks.

The two world-class sprinters have been in great form this season and they are also primed to do something very fast at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic.

Meanwhile, I am not expecting the race to be just about the Olympic top two finishers, though, as Kenya’s superstar sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, who flashed to a personal best of 9.77 seconds last year is also listed among the starters.