How to watch 2022 USATF Half Marathon Championships?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — The 2022 USATF Half Marathon Championships hosted by the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, will be streamed live on USATF.TV this weekend, and you can watch it live with a +PLUS subscription. The live coverage will begin at 7:35 am ET.

A number of American top endurance runners, led by Olympians Leonard Korir and Emily Sisson, headline the men’s and women’s fields for Saturday’s (7) USATF Half Marathon Championships in downtown Indianapolis.

The event, which is the fourth stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit, promises to bring a lot of excitement to all those as the course and expected weather conditions are ideal for fast times.

In addition to the championship titles, athletes will be hunting a share of the $40,000 in prize money that is on the line. Read more: 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships Day 1 points standings; Hall, Garland leading

Leonard Korir Takes Aim At USATF Half Marathon Championships

Entering the race this weekend, Korir heads a talented men’s field as the two-time USATF Half Marathon champion look to advance his already strong start to the 2022 campaign.

Korir, who finished second at the USATF 15 km Championships and was a fourth at the USATF Cross Country Championships, sits atop of the USATF Running Circuit overall standings with 19 points, four points ahead of Shadrack Kipchirchir, who is not competing this weekend.

Among the runners expected to challenge Korir is Futsum Zienasellassie, the sixth-place finisher at the USATF 15 km Championships and a top 10 placer at the USATF Cross Country Championships.

Zienasellassie also defeated Korir at the 2021 USATF Half Marathon Championships, when he finished fifth and Korir ended seventh.

Also aiming for a podium spot this weekend will be Reid Buchanan and Lalang, along with Jacob Thomson, Noah Droddy, Sid Vaughn, and Caleb Kerr.

Emily Sisson Hopes To Build on Strong Start

Sisson, meanwhile, leads the women’s field at the 2022 USATF Half Marathon Championships.

The world and Olympic 10,000m finalist enters Saturday’s race seeking to continue her dominance on the roads, despite making a quiet start to her 2022 campaign.

Sisson has raced just once thus far in 2022, but it was a fruitful outing for her after she won the USATF 15 km Championships by nearly two minutes and set a personal best with 47:28 at the end of the race in Jacksonville, FL, on 5 March.

Sisson is currently tied for third place in the USATF Running Circuit standings with 15 points. Emily Infeld (20pts) and Emily Durgin (19pts) are the top two placers in the overall standings going into this weekend’s race.

Among those expected to challenge the 30-year-old in downtown Indianapolis, this Saturday is veteran Allie Kieffer, who has had a solid start to the 2022 season, including setting a new PB of 1:09:17 when finishing fourth on the fast Italian course at the Roma Ostia Half Marathon in early March.

Also lining up in the women’s field at this year’s USATF Half Marathon Championships are Tayler Tuttle, Jane Bareikis, and Madison Offstein.