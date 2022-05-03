How to watch 2022 USATF Outdoor Combined Events Championships?

The following are the entry list and how to watch the 2022 USATF Outdoor Combined Events Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7. Follow Live Results Here

You can watch the live streaming coverage from Fayetteville, Ark., on USATF.TV, but you will need to be a USATF.TV +PLUS subscribers to enjoy all the action. Watch Live Here || All the on demand content will be available here.

Along with the live broadcast, fans can also watch on-demand videos with their USATF.TV +PLUS subscription so if you don’t already have one please go here to subscribe and enjoy the action if you are unable to be their in person.

READ MORE: Anna Hall sets PB to win Texas Relays 2022 Heptathlon title

Among the leading entrants in the women’s Heptathlon are Kendell Williams, Anna Hall, Erica Bougard, Michelle Atherley, and Taliyah Brooks.

Meanwhile, among the leading entries in the men’s Decathlon are Olympians Garrett Scantling, Zach Ziemek, Kyle Garland, Steven Bastien, and Harrison Williams.

A total of 12 athletes have so far been declared to compete in the women’s Heptathlon, which required a total of 6,000 points to meet the qualifying standard.

Pentathlon World Indoor Championships 2022 bronze medalist Kendell Williams and Olympian Bougard will take on a very strong field in the hunt for spots at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., later this summer.

The field also includes the talented Brooks, the 2018 Pentathlon NCAA Indoor champion who will be seeking a spot on Team USA for the World Championships after she was unfortunately forced to pull out of the event at last year’s 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene.

Another exciting entry on the women’s side is the University of Florida star Anna Hall, who enters the competition with a life time best of 6,412 points, which she set earlier this year.

In the meantime, on the men’s side, 16 athletes have already been declared to take part in the Decathlon.

Scantling, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics 4th place finisher, leads the list of accepted entrants with a 8,647 points total, set at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year.

Elsewhere, Bastien, who tallied a personal best of 8,485 points to finish second behind Scantling at the trials last year, will also be hoping to land a place on the world athletics championships team.

He finished 10th in the men’s decathlon in Tokyo and was a sixth-place finisher in the men’s heptathlon at the World Indoor Championships 2022 in March, setting a new personal best with 6074 points in the process.

Two-time Olympian, Ziemek, is also among the entrants on the men’s side and he will be looking to secure another world championships spot after his 2017 breakthrough.

2022 USATF Outdoor Combined Events Championships Entry Lists

Men Decathlon

Garrett Scantling / NIKE 8,647

Steven Bastien 8,485

Zachery Ziemek 8,471

Harrison Williams 8,439

Kyle Garland / University of Georgia 8,196

Joseph Delgado 8,161

Jack Flood 8,038

Hunter Price / FK Elite Track Club 8,035

Devon Williams / New York Athletic Club (NYAC) 7,909

Samuel Black 7,899

Dylan Cooper 7,803

Kyle Martin / Jacksonville Athletic Club 7,475

Jackson Walker 7,437

Josh Cogdill 7,423

William Eggers 7,220

Mat Clark 7,201

Women Heptathlon

Kendell Williams / NIKE 6,683

Erica Bougard / NIKE / New York Athletic Club (NYAC) 6,667

Anna Hall / University of Florida 6,412

Michelle Atherley 6,352

Ashtin Mahler / Tracksmith 6,273

Taliyah Brooks / ASICS 6,252

Chari Hawkins 6,236

Hope Bender 5,867

Alissa Brooks-Johnson 5,800

Melanie Winters 5,653

Cheyenne Williamson / Saginaw Valley State University 5,595

Sarah Glidden 5,423