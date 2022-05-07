How to watch and follow the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix?

TOKYO, Japan — The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues on Sunday (8) with the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo and you can watch all the live streaming coverage for free.

You can watch a two-hour live stream of the meeting this weekend, which will available on the World Athletics YouTube channel in a number of territories, while several other streaming platforms and television stations will provide live broadcast on the day.

Action at the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time, which is 2:00 am Sunday morning eastern standard time (ET). Read more: Christian Coleman to make 100m debut at 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Besides the World Athletics YouTube channel, fans can watch live coverage on FloSports and FloTrack if you are in Australia and the United States, while Flow Sports and Flow Sports EXTRA Ch 3 will provide the action for viewers in the Caribbean.

For those looking to watch the meeting in Canada, you can follow live on CBC and on Digital Platforms.

Among the leading athletes slated to compete at the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday are Americans Kendra Harrison, Christian Coleman, Rai Benjamin, and Michael Norman.

Harrison, the Olympic 100m hurdles silver medalist from Tokyo last summer, will compete in her main event against Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper.

World champion Coleman will line up in the men’s 100m, while Olympic silver medallist Benjamin takes on a 400m hurdles field, and quarter-miler Norman goes in the men’s open 400m dash.

List of TV and Streaming Platforms Broadcasting The 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix