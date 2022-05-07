Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix on Sunday (8) with the action available on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Published

Keni-Harrison-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021
Keni Harrison after winning the 100m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials 2021

TOKYO, Japan — The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues on Sunday (8) with the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo and you can watch all the live streaming coverage for free.

You can watch a two-hour live stream of the meeting this weekend, which will available on the World Athletics YouTube channel in a number of territories, while several other streaming platforms and television stations will provide live broadcast on the day.

Action at the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time, which is 2:00 am Sunday morning eastern standard time (ET). Read more: Christian Coleman to make 100m debut at 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Besides the World Athletics YouTube channel, fans can watch live coverage on FloSports and FloTrack if you are in Australia and the United States, while Flow Sports and Flow Sports EXTRA Ch 3 will provide the action for viewers in the Caribbean.

For those looking to watch the meeting in Canada, you can follow live on CBC and on Digital Platforms.

Among the leading athletes slated to compete at the 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday are Americans Kendra Harrison, Christian Coleman, Rai Benjamin, and Michael Norman.

Harrison, the Olympic 100m hurdles silver medalist from Tokyo last summer, will compete in her main event against Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper.

World champion Coleman will line up in the men’s 100m, while Olympic silver medallist Benjamin takes on a 400m hurdles field, and quarter-miler Norman goes in the men’s open 400m dash.

List of TV and Streaming Platforms Broadcasting The 2022 Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Albania, KosovoOversport / Oversport 1
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and CaicosFlow Sports / Flow Sports EXTRA Ch 3
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, VenezuelaDirecTV / 617/1617
Australia, USAFloSports / FloTrack
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri LankaViacom 18 / VOOT Select
Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, PanamaESPN / STAR+
Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, VietnamSPOTV / SPOTV 2
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, SerbiaArena Sport / AS1
CanadaCBC / Digital Platforms
CroatiaArena Sport / AS1
Czech RepublicCzech TV / ceskatelevize.cz/sport
DenmarkNENT / Viaplay
FinlandMTV / CMore Sport 1
Germanysportdeutschland.tv
GreeceCosmote / COSMOTE SPORT9HD
HungaryAMC / Sport2
IcelandNENT / Viaplay
IsraelSport 5 / 5STARS
ItalySky / Sky Sport Action (204)
JapanNBS
LithuaniaSport 1
NetherlandsZiggo / Ziggo Sport
NorwayNENT / Viaplay and V sport +
PolandPolsat / Polsat Sport Extra
PortugalSPORT TV / SPORT TV 2
RussiaMatch TV / ARENA
SlovakiaTV JOJ / JOJ SPORT
SloveniaArena Sport / AS1
SpainTVE / Teledeporte
SwedenNENT / Viaplay
SwitzerlandSwiss Sport TV 
TaiwanElta / ELTA Sports 2
TurkeyS Sport and S Sport Plus

In this article:,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record

Main News

Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

Abby Steiner of Kentucky clocked 10.92 to win the women's 100m with a world-leading time and then did 22.38 into a -5.6 m/s in the...

April 9, 2022
Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81 Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81

Main News

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.

April 13, 2022
CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
Advertisement